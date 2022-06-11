Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Donatella Versace said designing her outfit “came naturally to me”

In case you’ve been hiding under a rock for the past couple of days, some good news to start off your morning: Britney Spears is married! The star tied the knot with actor Sam Asghari on Thursday and looked an absolute vision wearing a white Versace gown, choker and gigantic veil for her big day.

More details have been revealed by Versace artistic director Donatella Versace, who has worked frequently with Spears over the years. On Instagram, Donatella shared a video of the intricate process of creating the dress where artisans could be seen embroidering pearls onto tulle and adding final details to her wedding gown.

The sleek modern dress featured a portrait neckline, daring leg slit and off-the-shoulder straps, with a delicate pearl closure at the back of the gown. According to Donatella, the gown was crafted from “delicate white silk cady” and close-ups of the power veil – trimmed with a white satin border – could be seen in the video. Spears accessorised with a pair of sheer white gloves and a white choker.

Donatella also tailored Asghari’s dapper suit for the wedding, with the groom opting for a bowtie and pinning a white rose to his lapel. She said their aim was to create a “gown and tuxedo that exudes elegance and glamour,” adding, “Designing Britney and Sam’s wedding outfits came naturally to me. A tremendous amount of love was poured into every detail.”

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

The designer, who was also a guest at the wedding, shared pictures of custom necklaces of the couple’s names. Spears revealed jeweller Stephanie Gottlieb created bling for her big day on Instagram, with Vogue reporting she wore 62 carats worth of jewellery including a heart-shaped diamond tennis necklace, oval diamond tennis bracelet, pearl and round-diamond earrings and custom engagement rings.

Spears shared photos of her wedding look on Instagram, thanking Donatella for her look. She said, “Thank you @donatella_versace for designing my dress…I felt so beautiful.”

She also thanked Gottlieb and make-up founder Charlotte Tilbury and Tilbury’s niece Sofia, who were behind her soft glamorous look for the big day.

Calling it the “most spectacular day,” Spears revealed she had had a “panic attack and then got it together” prior to the ceremony – a day which unfortunately got off to a bumpy start when her ex-husband Jason Alexander gate crashed and livestreamed the ceremony venue before the nuptials began.

Photos of Spears’ reception dress – also created by Versace – were shared by the exuberant star on Instagram as well.

Wearing a black blazer-inspired minidress, she and Asghari could be seen dancing on the dance floor as she flashed a little bit of bum cheek. She captioned the post with a peach emoji and added, “KISS IT!!! YOU HEARD ME!!!”

Congratulations Britney!