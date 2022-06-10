Britney Spears had an unexpected gate crasher at her wedding

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Congratulations are in order...

Britney Spears has just tied the knot with her fiancé, Sam Asghari, in a surprise wedding, attended by a star-studded guest list of friends. The couple reportedly got engaged a year ago – but stayed silent because of her conservatorship.

The wedding was undoubtedly a long time coming, but on what should have been a happy day of celebrations, there was some unexpected drama.

Britney’s ex-husband made a surprise appearance and gate-crashed the wedding.

Jason Alexander turned up in a bid to spoil the day, taking to Instagram Live to give his followers “the inside scoop”.

At first, he had an altercation with Britney’s security but continued to walk through the singer’s LA home, revealing the pink wedding set-up.

“I’m her first husband…I’m here to crash the wedding,” he could be heard saying whilst filming.

At the time, the live video was only watched by around 150 people, but Britney fans screen-recorded the moment that he broke into the wedding and it has since gone viral.

The footage shows Jason brashly walking into the singers home and lying to security, stating “Britney Spears invited me here”.

Although the pair were only married for a grand total of 55 hours, Jason really lived up to the crazy ex title, not only crashing her wedding but telling his Live audience: “She’s my first wife, my only wife”.

According to reports, Alexander has been charged with four misdemeanour offences of trespassing, battery and vandalism. He is still being held in custody, so there is no chance he was able to ruin the celebrations.

Hopefully, the surprise gate crasher did not ruin the big day for Britney, who has joked that Sam’s proposal was “way overdue”, and judging by the first few photographs, it looks like the rest of the day went off without a hitch.

Congratulations are definitely in order for Britney and Sam!

We can’t wait to see all the pics.