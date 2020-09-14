Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reportedly stopped attending their family therapy sessions

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Angelina Jolie is one of the most talked-about women in the world, making viral news for everything from her new Marvel role to her work as a philanthropist, recently donating $1 million to a charity helping underprivileged children during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is her separation from Brad Pitt that is still making headlines however, despite filing for divorce almost four years ago.

From their ‘bifurcating’ their marriage to their custody arrangements over their six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, ‘Brangelina’ is still all anyone can talk about.

Earlier this month, it emerged that Angelina is unhappy with how the case is progressing and wants the private judge handling the divorce to step down. This was followed by reports that Brad Pitt is dating someone new, and took his girlfriend to his and Angelina’s wedding venue on their anniversary.

It’s safe to say therefore that the Brangelina divorce is getting messy.

According to Us Weekly, it has got to the point where it has reportedly affected their therapy sessions.

‘Tensions have escalated between Brad and Angelina, with family therapy no longer taking place,’ a source told the publication.

A source via People, added: ‘It’s taken them a long time, with a lot of family therapy, to get to this point. The younger kids go back and forth between their houses, and Brad loves spending as much time with them as possible. He seems much happier.’

We will continue to update this story.