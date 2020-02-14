The Suede Lipstick The Internet Is Obsessed With

If you go for a red lip this Valentine’s Day make it suede – or more specifically Westman Atelier’s The Lip Suede .

Westman Atelier The Lip Suede, £78, Net-A-Porter

A perfectly matte red lip is the little black dress of beauty. It’s sexy, edgy and elegant in equal parts. Something Gucci Westman, the woman behind Westman Atelier and Jennifer Anniston’s make-up artist, knows all too well.

No wonder The Lip Suede by Westman Atelier houses four suits-all rouge shades: bright tomato, brick red, tawny russet and one bright fuchsia.

‘As a make-up artist, I always work with lip palettes,’ says Westman. ‘I love the freedom of personalising and customising. It allows me to add depth or a shot of color or make a shade completely unique.’

As for how to wear them? It’s up to you. Each shade can either be worn individually; as a duo for an ombre lip or all four blended together to create a full-throttle power lip.

‘If you’re in the mood, wear the bright tomato red on its own—or maybe make it more of an orchid shade and pop in the vivid pink tone to the middle of your lips,’ says Westman. ‘Going deeper with the brick or tawny red is great for a daytime look and enhancing your natural lips.’

Unlike traditional bullets, a lipstick compact also allows you to pat on the colour with your fingers willy-nilly, or use a brush for more precision.

If that’s not enough to persuade you, then the product’s clean credentials certainly will. Formulated with 100% natural ingredients, the base is made up of various plant waxes as a clean alternative to petroleum jelly. Meanwhile, cold-pressed cherry and marula oils avoid the chalky, drying side effects of matte lipstick.

Add to that collagen-boosting peptides and you get a pillowy pout into the bargain.

Just make sure all touch ups happen in public. EVERYTHING about The Lip Suede by Westman Atelier deserves to be shown off.