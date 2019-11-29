Glitter lipstick is the only make-up you need for Saturday night, according to Gucci

While sparkly eyeshadow can make you look like you’ve just stepped out of a Studio 54 after party, glitter lipstick is another matter altogether.

It’s somewhat of a palette cleanse and an antidote to the nude shade spectrum of ‘no make-up make-up’, which has dominated catwalks and instagram feeds of late. Glitter lipstick reacquaints you with colour, dramatic textures and the power of stepping outside the beauty box.

While glitter lipstick certainly captures the Christmas party mood, one look at Gucci’s 2020 Cruise show also cements its status as a one of the hottest new trends for Spring.

Of course there’s runway versus reality and we’re not suggesting that you go all out disco ball.

How to wear glitter lips

By all means, glitter lipstick should be fun, playful with just a hint of camp but it doesn’t have to look over the top or arts-and-crafts; like your lips are covered by an actual blanket of glitter.

According to Sascha Jackson, Stila UK’s Lead Makeup Artist, the chicest way to wear a high-impact, full-on twinkle IRL is pared with clean, beautifully dewy skin and classic liner on the eyes.

‘You don’t want another facial feature to draw attention away from your fabulous lips,’ says Jackson. ‘So always team glitter lips with something more classic on the eyes, like a retro 40’s feline flick and lashing of mascara. Alternatively, if you feel brave enough, rock a block of vibrant eyeshadow as the boldness contrasts beautifully with the femininity of the glitter.’

Keep scrolling down for our pick of the most wearable glitter lipsticks. Think of shimmering pink as a beginner’s glitter lipstick before working up to purple, while a glimmering metallic red will bring your beauty A-game…

Gucci Beauty Rouge à Lèvres Lunaison Lipstick in Goldie Red, £39

Only Gucci’s Creative Director Alessandro Michele would take a vintage red lipstick and give it a modern, eccentric twist. Plus the texture and packaging is giving us all the frills and thrills.

Pat McGrath Labs BlitzTrance Lipstick in Nude Romantique, £35, Net-A-Porter

The coral, rose shade with a flash of golden pink pearls flatters medium and dark skin tones. Better still, it goes on creamy and stays that way long after your first cocktail of the night.

Stila Beauty Boss Lip Gloss in Bonus Baby, £14, LookFantastic Buy it now



This pearlescent, light-reflecting gloss is a good way to ease yourself into the glitter trend. Bonus: it’s non gloopy so it won’t stick to your hair. Wear alone or over your favourite lipstick for amplified shine.

Tom Ford Lip Spark Lipstick in Firestar, £40, Harvey Nichols

One word: opulent. Consider this the equivalent of swiping sequins over your lips.

Dior Diorific Happy 2020 Limited Edition Lipstick in Dream, £34, Harvey Nichols

Sitting somewhere between purple and pink, this tone suits absolutely everyone. There’s just one caveat: keep the edges super clean. Use a lip brush to outline the borders of your lips then fill the inside.

MAC Cosmetics Kiss of Stars Lipstick in Kiss of Stars, £19, Harvey Nichols

With its constellation of six sparkling stars, the bullet is almost too pretty to use. Don’t let the glittery finish fool you – it delivers all the shimmer minus the gritty feel.