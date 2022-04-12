Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

What a bargain...

Ever wondered what Victoria Beckham’s skincare routine looks like? Same here. If, like us, you can’t stop looking at pictures from Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding, you’ll definitely have noticed Victoria’s glowing complexion.

Luckily, this might be easier than you think to recreate. In an interview with W Magazine, the star revealed that she loves to use the sustainable (and affordable) beauty tool, Face Halo, to remove her makeup in the evenings.

Victoria said: “I love the Face Halo makeup-removing pads. They’re quite simple to use and do an amazing job of removing everything at the end of the day. All you do is add a touch of water to the pad and massage it where you are wearing makeup.”