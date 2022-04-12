What a bargain...
Ever wondered what Victoria Beckham’s skincare routine looks like? Same here. If, like us, you can’t stop looking at pictures from Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding, you’ll definitely have noticed Victoria’s glowing complexion.
Luckily, this might be easier than you think to recreate. In an interview with W Magazine, the star revealed that she loves to use the sustainable (and affordable) beauty tool, Face Halo, to remove her makeup in the evenings.
Victoria said: “I love the Face Halo makeup-removing pads. They’re quite simple to use and do an amazing job of removing everything at the end of the day. All you do is add a touch of water to the pad and massage it where you are wearing makeup.”
Using only water, Face Halo traps and removes makeup for a deep clean and gentle exfoliation. Face Halo’s makeup remover is dual-sided and reusable, making it kinder to the planet, too.
The reusable makeup remover pads feature HaloTech fibres that draw lingering product from the pores while eliminating the need to scrub. These multi-tasking, multi-use remover pads are simple to use, easy to maintain and perfect for all skin types.
Like what you’re hearing? You can also buy the celeb-approved beauty tool in a pack of three, so you’ll always have one to hand. Trust us, after trying these out, you’ll never use a face wipe again.
