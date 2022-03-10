TikTok’s new ‘Cheek Contour’ filter will revolutionise your makeup routine

Get ready for your best contour yet...
Contouring is one of those beauty trends that has truly stood the test of time. The clever technique promises to define your forehead, cheekbones and jawline with it’s simple three-step method, using just a bronzer, cream blusher and highlighter. Easy, right?
Sadly, not so much. When it comes to contouring, it’s not a ‘one size fits all’ kind of thing. Everyone’s face shape is different, so it’s important to make sure you are applying the product to the correct areas. Luckily, TikTok have just launched a new filter to help you get it right, every single time.
The ‘Cheek Contour’ filter by @gracemchoi measures out your proportions to show you exactly where you should be contouring. The blue triangles show where to apply your cream contour product, and there is a line following straight down your nose to show the perfect point to highlight.
To access the filter, simply click ‘Record (+)’, ‘Effects’, ‘Search’ and type in ‘Cheek Contour’. The filter has already gone viral, and it’s not hard to see why. Check out some of the results below.
@nikkietutorials this changes everything! #foryou #fyp #transformation @mikaylanogueira ♬ original sound – nikkietutorials
Saffron Hughes, a makeup artist from FalseEyelashes, explains why this filter could be the secret to your best contour yet.
“The new ‘Cheek Contour’ filter on TikTok is a gamechanger. It outlines how to contour the face for beginners and makes it easy for pros to perfect their technique with cream contour. Fans who have tried the filter are shocked that the blue triangles, where you apply your contour, are so high on the cheekbones – it outlines approximately 2-3 cm above the ear!”
“This placement will lift your face and give you that ‘V’ line shape that chisels your cheekbones. After you have applied the cream contour, use a beauty sponge and blend up and out. Remember we are lifting the face, and don’t want to drag the product down which creates that messy, brown splodge on your face, rather than a defined contour that’s brushed up and out.”
We’ve rounded up some of our favourite trending TikTok contour products below so you can try it out for yourselves. Happy shopping…
Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer, £22 | Space NK
The Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer is a cream bronzer with a liquid-like consistency that blends beautifully into the skin. Easy to apply, this cream bronzer does not cake, crease or clog pores and will wear evenly.
Milk Makeup Matte Bronzer, £18 | Cult Beauty
A velvety smooth formula that doubles up as a bronzer and contouring stick, the Milk Makeup Matte Bronzer has been cleverly designed to make application a walk in the park.
Beauty Light Wand in Pinkgasm, £29 | Charlotte Tilbury
For a gorgeous, glowing highlight-blush, the Beauty Light Wand in Pinkgasm adds a kiss of rosy pink colour to the cheeks and plays with the light beautifully for a soft-focused glow.
Cloud Paint, £15 | Glossier
Cloud Paint by Glossier is a seamless, buildable gel-cream blush that’s enjoyable to apply and easy to wear.
Fenty Beauty Match Stix Glow Skinstick in Purrl, £23 | Harvey Nichols
Fenty Beauty’s Match Stix GLOW Skinstick takes your complexion to the next level with instant dewy radiance. The translucent base glides over the skin, leaving a touch of pearly iridescence for a glow without glitter or sparkle.
ICONIC London Illuminator, from £30 | Cult Beauty
The ICONIC London Illuminator is guaranteed to take your highlight to epic new proportions. Every drop of this super-concentrated shimmer elixir glides on smoothly for an easy-to-blend glow.