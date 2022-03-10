TikTok’s new ‘Cheek Contour’ filter will revolutionise your makeup routine

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Get ready for your best contour yet...

Contouring is one of those beauty trends that has truly stood the test of time. The clever technique promises to define your forehead, cheekbones and jawline with it’s simple three-step method, using just a bronzer, cream blusher and highlighter. Easy, right?

Sadly, not so much. When it comes to contouring, it’s not a ‘one size fits all’ kind of thing. Everyone’s face shape is different, so it’s important to make sure you are applying the product to the correct areas. Luckily, TikTok have just launched a new filter to help you get it right, every single time.

The ‘Cheek Contour’ filter by @gracemchoi measures out your proportions to show you exactly where you should be contouring. The blue triangles show where to apply your cream contour product, and there is a line following straight down your nose to show the perfect point to highlight.

To access the filter, simply click ‘Record (+)’, ‘Effects’, ‘Search’ and type in ‘Cheek Contour’. The filter has already gone viral, and it’s not hard to see why. Check out some of the results below.

Saffron Hughes, a makeup artist from FalseEyelashes, explains why this filter could be the secret to your best contour yet.

“The new ‘Cheek Contour’ filter on TikTok is a gamechanger. It outlines how to contour the face for beginners and makes it easy for pros to perfect their technique with cream contour. Fans who have tried the filter are shocked that the blue triangles, where you apply your contour, are so high on the cheekbones – it outlines approximately 2-3 cm above the ear!”

“This placement will lift your face and give you that ‘V’ line shape that chisels your cheekbones. After you have applied the cream contour, use a beauty sponge and blend up and out. Remember we are lifting the face, and don’t want to drag the product down which creates that messy, brown splodge on your face, rather than a defined contour that’s brushed up and out.”

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite trending TikTok contour products below so you can try it out for yourselves. Happy shopping…