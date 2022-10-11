Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This is not a drill, these will sell out fast.

You can’t have missed it, Sephora is coming to the UK *brb still screaming about it*. While we are still getting our heads around what is the best news ever, Sephora has launched its advent calendar in the UK earlier than its big online launch.

I’m still not quite over the news that Sephora is finally going to be shoppable in the UK. Sephora is taking over the FeelUnique website on 17th October, but in the meantime Sephora’s advent calendar is on the FeelUnique site.

Just when we thought we had seen all of the beauty advent calendars of 2022, Sephora enters the chat. And it’s the message we’ve been waiting for. Sephora’s advent calendars have gone viral over the years, and now, we can get in on the action too.

With four new calendars filled with beauty best bits and one worth over £700, saving money as well as brightening up your day in the lead up to Christmas, it’s a win-win situation.

If you’ve already started a Sephora wish list, you are not alone. But what is in the Sephora advent calendars and when are they available? Keep scrolling for all the products, prices and launch dates to be ready for.

How much is it?

£139, worth over £700

When is it available?

Right now

What’s inside?

34 beauty must have products, including 17 full sized products.

Ai Skincare Light WorkTM Cleansing Gel (100ml), Huda Beauty Life Liner Quick ‘N Easy (1g), Omorovicza Deep Cleansing Mask (15ml), Hair By Sam McNight Happy Endings Nourishing Balm (30ml), Nursem Caring Hand Cream (75ml), Esho. Drench 24hr Hydrating Lip Serum (12ml), Medik8 Hydr8 B5 (30ml), Lancome Advanced Genifique Concentrate (7ml), Filorga Lift-Designer Ultra-Lifting Serum (7ml), Origins GinZingTM Energy Boosting Oil-Free Gel Moisturiser (15ml), Nails. Inc Peppermint Place Nail Polish (10ml), Aromatherapy Associates Rose Shower Oil (50ml), Pai Skincare The Light Fantastic Ceramide Face Oil (10ml), Patchology FlashPatch® Rejuvenating Eye 5 Minute HydraGels, Elemis Soothing Apricot Toner (200ml), Natasha Denona Mini Metropolis Eyeshadow Palette & Eyeshadow Brush (7.7g), KVD Beauty Epic Kiss Lipstick (1.05g), Virtue Exfoliating Scalp Treatment (15ml), Augustinus Bader The Cream (15ml), Filorga Time-Filler Night Multi-Correction Wrinkles Night Cream (15ml), Philip Kingsley Elasticizer (75ml), Sol De Janeiro Beija FlorTM Elasti-Cream (75ml), Rodial Soft Focus Glow Booster Drops (31ml)

Sephora Collection Advent Calendar

How much is it?

£44.99

When is it available?

18th October

What’s inside?

If you’ve waiting to get your hands on the Sephora collection goodies, this may be the one for you. Behind each little door is a 24 piece edit of Sephora Collection’s best bits.

Sephora Collection Premium Advent Calendar

How much is it?

£69.99

When is it available?

When Sephora launches, on 18th October.

What’s inside?

No mini’s in this one, as this premium calendar has all full sized Sephora goodies, to brighten up your month. 24 must haves’ including, Quartz Roller, Coco Lip Balm, tweezers and Coco Hand Cleansing Gel.

Sephora Post-Christmas Calendar

How much is it?

£29.99

When is it available?

On Sephora, 18th October.

What’s inside?

Two gifts per day, filled with Sephora Collection goodies, to keep you going from Christmas to the new year. Sephora’s Colourful Removable Eyeshadow Pan – No.281 Satin Corset, Colourful Blush – 01 Shame On You, All Day Hydrator – Hydrate + Glow, Sephora Gel Effect Top Coat and Sephora Eye Pencil To Go.

