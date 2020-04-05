The Queen will give a ‘deeply personal’ speech this evening

Prince William was the first member of the royal family to address the coronavirus outbreak, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also paid a secret visit to an NHS centre to show their support for frontline workers.

Shortly afterwards, the Queen released an emotional statement and said that although we are ‘entering a period of great concern and uncertainty’, she is ‘reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal.’

Tonight at 8pm, the monarch will address the nation once more with a televised speech and she will acknowledge ‘grief’, the ‘financial difficulties’ and ‘enormous changes’ that the UK is facing.

She will also praise the public for their efforts, as well as key workers, and talk about how proud she is that everyone is pulling together.

According to Metro.co.uk, she will say: ‘I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time.

‘A time of disruption in the life of our country: a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all.

‘I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any.

‘That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet, good-humoured resolve and of fellow feeling still characterise this country.’

The Queen is currently at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip and a ‘skeleton staff of eight’, but has been unable to see any of her immediate family.

‘Obviously, the fewer people are in contact with each other, the better,’ a source explained via the Daily Mail.

‘No chances can be taken with the Queen’s safety in view of her and the Duke’s ages. But it’s also for the benefit of everyone who works at the Castle.’