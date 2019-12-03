The one time of year that the Queen hires a make-up artist

Can you guess?

It’s safe to say that Queen Elizabeth has her signature make-up look nailed down, with these being her favourite beauty brands and the £8 nail polish that’s her go-to.

But did you know that the Queen almost always does her own make-up, no matter the occasion?

In her new book, The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe, the Queen’s dresser Angela Kelly revealed that there is just one time of year that Her Majesty will hire a make-up artist.

When she gives her televised speech at Christmas, the Queen has make-up artist Marilyn Widdess on hand to ensure that she’s camera ready.

Kelly writes in her book: ‘You might be surprised to know that this is the only occasion throughout the year when Her Majesty does not do her own makeup.’

The Queen isn’t the only royal family member who prefers the DIY method – the Duchess of Cambridge also likes to do her own make-up, famously doing so on her wedding day in 2011.

How refreshing!