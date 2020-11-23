I can now put my feet up and watch Netflix
As soon as December hits, I suddenly think that I have a bank account the size of Jeff Bezos. I buy countless rounds at the pub, I get myself an outfit for every hour of Christmas day and don’t get me started on the number of festive-scented candles I buy for the house… So when Black Friday (or Cyber Week, which it seems to have turned into) hits I take full advantage of the deals, as it’s the best opportunity to save money ahead of Christmas.
This year, Origins are offering a huge 25% off and I’ve just nailed everyone’s gifts.
Origins Skincare Superstars: Best-Selling Must-Haves –
usual price £34, now £25.50
There’s a reason why these products are the brand’s best sellers – they’re bloody good and to get one of each for just over £25.
Origins Ginzing Ultra Hydrating Energy-Boosting Cream –
usual price £26, now £19.50
Feeling a bit sluggish? Or more importantly, looking a bit sluggish? That’s lockdown for you. This moisturiser perks up even the most 2020 of faces.
Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask – usual price £24, now £18
A beauty editor favourite – the charcoal draws everything nasty out of your pores, leaving skin looking oh-so much clearer.
What else is on offer at Origins?
It’s gift sets and skincare galore at the Origins Black Friday sale…
Origins Black Friday: QuickLinks
- Origins Mattifying Marvels: Original Skin Trio To Mask, Prime and Hydrate –
usual price £32, now £24
- Origins Ginzing Serum Into The Glow Brightening Serum –
usual price £39, now £29.25
- Origins Soothe, Hydrate and Go Set –
usual price £60, now £45
- Origins Sensational Soothers: Mega-Mushroom Skin-Soothing Routine –
usual price £60, now £45
- Origins Dr Andrew Weil Mega-Mushroom Relief and Resilience Soothing Sheet Masks –
usual price £42, now £31.50
You really can get your hands on some absolute steals in these Black Friday skincare deals.
So what are you waiting for?
Go forth and nail Xmas.