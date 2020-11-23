Trending:

I just ticked everyone’s Xmas presents off in less than half an hour with 25% off at Origins

    • I can now put my feet up and watch Netflix

    As soon as December hits, I suddenly think that I have a bank account the size of Jeff Bezos. I buy countless rounds at the pub, I get myself an outfit for every hour of Christmas day and don’t get me started on the number of festive-scented candles I buy for the house… So when Black Friday (or Cyber Week, which it seems to have turned into) hits I take full advantage of the deals, as it’s the best opportunity to save money ahead of Christmas.

    This year, Origins are offering a huge 25% off and I’ve just nailed everyone’s gifts.

    Origins Skincare Superstars: Best-Selling Must-Haves – usual price £34, now £25.50
    There’s a reason why these products are the brand’s best sellers – they’re bloody good and to get one of each for just over £25.

    Origins Ginzing Ultra Hydrating Energy-Boosting Cream – usual price £26, now £19.50
    Feeling a bit sluggish? Or more importantly, looking a bit sluggish? That’s lockdown for you. This moisturiser perks up even the most 2020 of faces.

    Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask – usual price £24, now £18
    A beauty editor favourite – the charcoal draws everything nasty out of your pores, leaving skin looking oh-so much clearer.

    What else is on offer at Origins?

    It’s gift sets and skincare galore at the Origins Black Friday sale…

    You really can get your hands on some absolute steals in these Black Friday skincare deals.

    So what are you waiting for?

    Go forth and nail Xmas.

     

     

