I can now put my feet up and watch Netflix

As soon as December hits, I suddenly think that I have a bank account the size of Jeff Bezos. I buy countless rounds at the pub, I get myself an outfit for every hour of Christmas day and don’t get me started on the number of festive-scented candles I buy for the house… So when Black Friday (or Cyber Week, which it seems to have turned into) hits I take full advantage of the deals, as it’s the best opportunity to save money ahead of Christmas.

This year, Origins are offering a huge 25% off and I’ve just nailed everyone’s gifts.