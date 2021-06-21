Trending:

    • In amongst all of the craziness of Amazon Prime Day, you’d be forgiven for forgetting that there are other online shops out there. And they too have mega sales. Take LookFantastic, that just announced a speedy three hour sale, with so many products at 50% off.

    There are so many incredible beauty brands available on their site, it would be foolish to overlook this sale.

    LookFantastic Flash Sale: QuickLinks

    What I’m buying in the LookFantastic Flash Sale

    Kérastase Blond Absolu Bundle – was £139.70, now £97.75
    This bundle is an absolute must if you have blonde hair and prefer an ashy tone. There are two shampoos inside – both of which are hands down some of, if not the best purple shampoos on the market. Worth every penny.

    View Deal

    St.Tropez Tan x Ashley Graham Limited Edition Ultimate Glow Kit – was £38, now £25.08
    Even though the weather isn’t great today, there are warmed days ahead and you don’t want to get caught short. Ashley Graham relies on this to keep her glow in check. Smart girl.

    View Deal

    Real Techniques Everyday Essentials – was £19.99 (but worth £35), now £11.99
    If I had a pound for every time someone asked me which make-up brushes they should have in their make-up bag I would be rich. If I had a pound for every time I directed them to this set, I would be doubly rich.

    View Deal

    Kate Somerville Exfolikate Brightening Duo – was £109, now £55
    This is one heck of a saving. I would normally recommend one or the other for fear of advising to two expensive products. But at this price – go for the duo.

    View Deal

    Anastasia Beverley Hills Brow Powder Duo – was £24, now £12
    There’s a reason that Anastasia Beverley Hills is the brow brand. It creates products like this that make doing your brows a doddle. At £12, you should stock up.

    View Deal

    Enough reading, quick quick quick head to LookFantastic now before the sale ends.

     

     

     

