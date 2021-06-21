In amongst all of the craziness of Amazon Prime Day, you’d be forgiven for forgetting that there are other online shops out there. And they too have mega sales. Take LookFantastic, that just announced a speedy three hour sale, with so many products at 50% off.
There are so many incredible beauty brands available on their site, it would be foolish to overlook this sale.
LookFantastic Flash Sale: QuickLinks
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Oxygenating Night Cream –
was £99, now £64.35
- Kérastase Blond Absolu Bundle –
was £139.70, now £97.75
- St.Tropez Tan x Ashley Graham Limited Edition Ultimate Glow Kit –
was £38, now £25.08
- Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex Synchronised Recovery –
was £46, now £36.80
- Real Techniques Everyday Essentials –
was £19.99(but worth £35), now £11.99
- Nars Extreme Effects Eyeshadow Palette –
was £56, now £33.60
- Kate Somerville Exfolikate Brightening Duo –
was £109, now £55
- Anastasia Beverley Hills Brow Powder Duo –
was £24, now £12
- NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device –
was £167, now £100.20
What I’m buying in the LookFantastic Flash Sale
Kérastase Blond Absolu Bundle –
was £139.70, now £97.75
This bundle is an absolute must if you have blonde hair and prefer an ashy tone. There are two shampoos inside – both of which are hands down some of, if not the best purple shampoos on the market. Worth every penny.
St.Tropez Tan x Ashley Graham Limited Edition Ultimate Glow Kit –
was £38, now £25.08
Even though the weather isn’t great today, there are warmed days ahead and you don’t want to get caught short. Ashley Graham relies on this to keep her glow in check. Smart girl.
Real Techniques Everyday Essentials –
was £19.99 (but worth £35), now £11.99
If I had a pound for every time someone asked me which make-up brushes they should have in their make-up bag I would be rich. If I had a pound for every time I directed them to this set, I would be doubly rich.
Kate Somerville Exfolikate Brightening Duo –
was £109, now £55
This is one heck of a saving. I would normally recommend one or the other for fear of advising to two expensive products. But at this price – go for the duo.
Anastasia Beverley Hills Brow Powder Duo –
was £24, now £12
There’s a reason that Anastasia Beverley Hills is the brow brand. It creates products like this that make doing your brows a doddle. At £12, you should stock up.
Enough reading, quick quick quick head to LookFantastic now before the sale ends.