Blemishes beware
Whenever you hear the words Black Friday, I’m assuming the image of a crowd of people fighting over a 65″ TV is what springs to mind. However, it couldn’t actually be further from this. A) because of lockdown, you can shop from the safety of your own home (no risk of a black eye here) and B) the Black Friday beauty deals have already started to come in. Some as early as today.
Black Friday is officially next week on the 27th November, but brands are starting their sales early and we couldn’t be more pleased. There’s less of a panic at the checkout and you have more time to get yourself some beauty bargains in time for Christmas.
Lookfantastic’s Black Friday sale officially starts on Monday 23rd, however today they launched some cracking deals on ghd tools and also on Beauty Editor favourite, Foreo.
Foreo, in case you aren’t familiar, is the Swedish facial cleansing device brand. They’re not exactly cheap, so any discounts are gladly received.
Their blemish-busting device, the Espada, works by using blue light on blemishes to reduce inflammation. Studies carried out by the brand showed that three out of four testers saw their skin look clearer after one use.
Foreo Espada –
usual price £129, now £83.85
We don’t know about you, but we would be prepared to pay way over £129 for clearer skin. £83.85? Take our money, sold!
Lookfantastic Foreo Black Friday deals: QuickLinks
- Foreo Luna fofo Smart Facial Cleansing Brush –
usual price £79, now £51.35
- Foreo UFO Smart Mask –
usual price £169, now £109.85
- Foreo UFO Mini Smart Mask –
usual price £89, now £57.85
F.Y.I these make for very happy-making Christmas presents.
You know, for your family or yourself.