Easter is almost here, which means the sales have started. As a beauty lover, I always find it’s the perfect time to stock up on some of my favourite products at a discounted price. If you like to do the same, then you won’t want to miss the LookFantastic sale.
The website’s Easter offers are better than ever. Not only are they offering up to 40% off selected products including Elemis, Benefit, Marc Jacobs and more, but they are also offering an extra 5% off almost everything with the code EASTER.
I’ve rounded up some of my top picks below. There is everything you need to get your glam on this Easter weekend, with some self-care bits thrown in too. For more Easter inspiration, don’t forget to check out our roundups of the best Easter eggs, the best beauty Easter eggs and the best flower delivery services to treat someone special this weekend.
LookFantastic Easter sale: Marie Claire’s top picks:
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm,
was £44 now £33 | LookFantastic
I love taking my makeup off with this balm. It melts into the skin, deeply cleansing while also working to preserve the skin’s natural elasticity. Self-care at its finest.
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette,
was £46 now £27.60 | LookFantastic
This scent is perfect for Easter. The fragrance opens with juicy notes of Wild Berries and crisp White Violet. It finishes with rich base notes of Sandalwood, which lingers on the skin.
Bondi Sands Aero Self Tanning Foam,
was £19.99 now £14.99 | LookFantastic
If you want a sun-kissed glow this weekend, say hello to Bondi Sands. Formulated with a dual blend of tanning actives, this foam targets your tan’s depth as well as its longevity. Win win.
Beauty Works Jumbo Waver – Island Edition,
was £74.99 now £44.99 | LookFantastic
Create beachy waves with this Beauty Works tool, featuring a 32mm triple barrel for hassle-free styling. The Island Edition features a palm-print design and a limited edition beach bag.
benefit They’re Real Lengthening Mascara,
was £24.50 now £19.60 | LookFantastic
This intensely volumising formula creates an amazing false lash effect. The glossy black mascara coats each lash from root to tip, lengthening and thickening without drying them out.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream,
was £46 now £33.20 | LookFantastic
This product is quite literally Summer in a tub. The award-winning cream leaves skin with a smoother appearance and sumptuously soft finish.
NARS Afterglow Eyeshadow Palette,
was £56 now £33.60 | LookFantastic
From mattes, shimmers, satins, and metallics in a spectrum of warm-toned shades, this eyeshadow palette is perfect for a night out this weekend.
FOREO LUNA Mini 2 Dual-Sided Face Brush,
was £99 now £69.30 | LookFantastic
If, like me, your skin isn’t a fan of chocolate, treat yourself this Easter to an at-home facial with FOREO. This handy device helps to deeply cleanse and purify the skin.