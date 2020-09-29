Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2020: Inside this year’s offering

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Every product you get in one of the world's most famous beauty advent calendars...

The Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2020 is almost here and this year’s is a dream come true for beauty lovers. Although they only launched six years ago, did you know they’re the fastest-selling product in the store’s 145 year history?

‘When we created The Beauty Advent Calendar in 2014, we had no idea it would be a global phenomenon,’ says Liberty’s Buying Director Sarah Coonan. ‘It takes us a whole year to put together and we’ve worked harder than ever to curate some of our very favourite products. With over six new brands and a killer line-up, this year’s calendar is our highest value yet. Roll on December 1st!’

How much is a Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar?

The calendars are priced at £215 and go on sale on the 7th of October online and in-store. The contents are worth £798, so you’re getting serious bang for your buck. Sign up on the Liberty website to be alerted as soon as they’re available.

What’s in the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar?

Now that’s what we call an incredible beauty haul.

