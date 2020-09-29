Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2020: Inside this year’s offering

Every product you get in one of the world's most famous beauty advent calendars...
The Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2020 is almost here and this year’s is a dream come true for beauty lovers. Although they only launched six years ago, did you know they’re the fastest-selling product in the store’s 145 year history?
‘When we created The Beauty Advent Calendar in 2014, we had no idea it would be a global phenomenon,’ says Liberty’s Buying Director Sarah Coonan. ‘It takes us a whole year to put together and we’ve worked harder than ever to curate some of our very favourite products. With over six new brands and a killer line-up, this year’s calendar is our highest value yet. Roll on December 1st!’
Keep reading for everythig you need to know. When you’re done here, be sure to check out our round-up of the best beauty advent calendars for the other great options on offer this year.
How much is a Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar?
The calendars are priced at £215 and go on sale on the 7th of October online and in-store. The contents are worth £798, so you’re getting serious bang for your buck. Sign up on the Liberty website to be alerted as soon as they’re available.
What’s in the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar?
- Diptyque Baies Scented Candle – 70g
- Venn Anti-Aging All in One Concentrate – full size
- Sol de Janeiro Brazillian Bum Bum Cream – 50ml
- Malin + Goetz Meadowfoam Balm – 30ml
- Noble Isle Fireside Body Lotion and Fireside Bath & Shower Gel – both 50ml
- Aveda Botanical Repair Leave-In Treatment – 25ml
- Votary Super Seed Serum – 50ml
- Vilhelm Parfumerie Dear Polly Eau de Parfum – 10ml
- Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream – 15ml
- Dermalogica Pre-Cleanse – 30ml
- NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Dragon Girl – travel size
- Margaret Dabbs Nourishing Nail & Cuticle Pen
- Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum – 15ml
- Mario Badescu Witch Hazel and Rosewater Toner – 59ml
- Susanne Kaufmann Herbal Whey Bath – 40g
- Bamford Geranium Hand & Body Wash – 100ml
- Herbivore Botanicals Prism 20% AHA 5% BHA Exfoliating Glow Facial – 15ml
- REN Clean Skincare Vita Mineral Active 7 Eye Gel – 15ml
- Hourglass Scattered Light Eyeshadow
- Davines Nourishing Shampoo – 100ml
- Dr Sebagh Serum Repair – 20ml
- QMS Medicosmetics Lip Line Corrector – 15ml
- Aromatherapy Associates Forest Therapy – 9ml
- Decree Light Cleanse – 30ml
- Spacemasks Eye Masks – Single Mask
- Liberty Small Washbag in Strawberry Thief print
Now that’s what we call an incredible beauty haul.
