It’s no secret that we are a big fan of Kiehl’s. Their products are firm favourites in our skincare routine, and we’ve even got our family and friends hooked.
when we heard that they were offering 20% off some of their bestselling products
From cleansers and face oils to night cream and more, the Kiehl’s sale has everything you need. Even their award-winning Midnight Recovery Concentrate is included, need we say more?
Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask,
was £38 now £30.40 | Kiehl’s
We’ve all heard of the Kiehl’s avocado eye cream, but did you know that they also do an avocado face mask? Formulated with avocado fruit extract, avocado oil and evening primrose oil, this mask leaves skin feeling nourished while helping to prevent water loss by sealing in moisture.
Creme de Corps,
was £28.50 now £22.80 | Kiehl’s
Beloved since the 1980s, the Kiehl’s Creme de Corps body lotion leaves skin feeling super soft, without feeling greasy. It’s made with cocoa butter, beta-carotene and squalane to moisturise dry skin.
Midnight Recovery Concentrate,
was £42 now £33.60 | Kiehl’s
The award-winning Midnight Recovery Concentrate is formulated with a botanical blend of seed, plant and flower oils to help visibly restore skin overnight to be smooth, radiant and nourished by morning.
Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask,
was £28.50 now £22.80 | Kiehl’s
Cleanse your skin of debris with this Kiehl’s mask. It contains Amazonian White Clay sourced from the mouth of the Amazon River, which draws out impurities, reduces surface oil production and leaves pores looking minimised.
Midnight Recovery Botanical Cleansing Oil,
was £35 now £28 | Kiehl’s
This lightweight cleansing oil melts away dirt, makeup and impurities. Plus, the gentle yet effective formula transforms to a cleansing milk when it emulsifies with water.
Midnight Recovery Omega Rich Cloud Cream,
was £41 now £32.80 | Kiehl’s
Wake up with plumper looking skin thanks to this night cream. It is infused with omega 3 and 6 fatty acids and Kiehl’s proprietary blend of rejuvenating botanicals that sink right into the skin, delivering visible radiance.
