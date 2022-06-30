Kate Middleton’s favourite beauty products, from make-up to skincare

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If it's good enough for the Duchess...

We don’t know about you, but when we get wind of any of Kate Middleton’s beauty products, well, we bookmark them instantly. The Duchess of Cambridge always looks like a 10/10, so if there’s any chance we can emulate that glow for ourselves, we’ll happily try our luck.

There’s no question that her bridal look from her wedding to Prince William in 2011 will go down in the beauty history books, with Kate famously doing her own make-up for the big day. But the woman is pretty much always camera-ready, with super-healthy hair and skin and classic make-up choices. Who wouldn’t want a slice of that for themselves?

So without further ado, keep reading for the beauty products lucky enough to have the royal seal of approval, from skincare to Kate Middleton’s favourite perfume.

Kate Middleton make-up favourites

Generally speaking, Kate’s signature make-up look consists of groomed eyebrows, lined eyes, a healthy glow to the cheeks and a nude lip. During an appearance at Wimbledon, we got a rare glimpse of the Duchess using a beauty product in public; namely, the classic Clarins Natural Lip Perfector. We’d say the above looks like the equally classic shade, Rose Shimmer.

Clarins Natural Lip Perfector in Rose Shimmer, £18.50 | John Lewis

Softly textured with a deliciously sweet scent. lips are left looking shiny and plump, and feeling soft and smooth, thanks to this Clarins lip product. Sheer, but with enough colour to wear alone or to complement your favourite lipstick shade. View Deal

As for Kate Middleton’s lipstick of choice? It’s normally Bobbi Brown’s Lip Colour in the shade Sandwash Pink, which she most notably wore for the Royal Wedding.

Bobbi Brown Lip Colour, £26 | Fenwick

The bestseller that started it all—Bobbi Brown’s iconic creamy, semi-matte lipstick was the first formula to launch (and sold out instantly). The secret to its success? Comfortable, full-coverage colour that instantly gives lips a polished look. View Deal

Everyone has their favourite mascara, and the Duchess of Cambridge’s is a classic – Lancôme’s Hypnôse Mascara in jet black. No wonder her eye make-up looks are always so on point.

Lancôme Hypnôse Mascara, £22.80 | John Lewis

A concentrate of beautiful, intense pigments adorns your lashes, which appear to have up to six times more volume. View Deal

Kate Middleton hair products

That mane is the envy of us all, when you look at Kate Middleton’s hair it’s no surprise that so many people use her as a reference point in the hairdresser’s chair. So how does she look after those shiny, shiny locks?

Kérastase Nutritive Bain Satin and Lait Vital Duo, £47.10 | Lookfantastic

Treat dry hair to the Kérastase Nutritive Bain Satin 2 and Nutritive Lait Vital; an innovative haircare duo that promises to cleanse, nourish and hydrate thirsty locks. Expect soft, smooth hair with a boost in radiance. View Deal

According to Allure, if you want K-Middy hair then this is the Kérastase duo you’re after, as the duchess is reportedly a fan of the Bain Satin shampoo and accompanying conditioner. It’s not hugely surprising as SO many celebrities tout this brand as their favourite for haircare – Millie Mackintosh, Mollie King and Tess Daly, to name but a few.

Kate Middleton skincare products

Ah, the Kate Middleton glow. Just what, exactly, does she use to get that signature glowy complexion? We’ve made it our mission to find out…

Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil, £19.99 | Holland & Barrett

The Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil delivers all-over nourishment and repair for optimum skin health for all skin types. View Deal

This organic oil, rich in vitamin C, omegas and fatty acids, is said to have been Kate’s go-to throughout her pregnancies. Thought to be a recommendation from her mum Carole, who loves it too, it can reduce the appearance of wrinkles, scars and stretch marks. Magic.



Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel, £43.68 | Amazon

Biotulin is applied to the face as a soothing lotion. It is quickly absorbed, smoothing the skin to make it soft and supple. View Deal

The story goes that the Duchess of Cambridge actually recommended this ‘natural alternative to botox’ to former First Lady, Michelle Obama, according to the latter’s make-up artist. Because of this, we’re prepared to bathe our skin in the stuff.

Karin Herzog Vita A Kombi 3 Spot Zapper, £35 | John & Ginger

This potent 3% oxygen formula literally draws bacteria away and out of the skin, like a mini vacuum. Use it wherever you need to increase the skin’s ability to heal and repair an unwanted blemish or spot. View Deal Have you ever seen the Duchess of Cambridge with a spot? Nope, us neither. That’s probably down to her apparently being a huge fan of Swiss beauty brand Karin Herzog and, more specifically, this spot-zapping face cream. Kate Middleton favourite scent Sure, we couldn’t attend the Royal Wedding, but we can imagine how it smelt… No really, Westminster Abbey was scented with a classic Jo Malone London fragrance, the Orange Blossom candle (or several.) Did you know that this scent is also available as a perfume, and apparently it’s one of Kate’s favourites. Jo Malone London Orange Blossom Scented Candle, £50 | John Lewis

The intense scent of orange blossom infusing the air from the home candle creates the effect of fresh flowers flooding through open windows. View Deal

We don’t know about you, but Kate Middleton’s favourite beauty products are seriously making us reconsider our beauty bag essentials.