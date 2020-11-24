Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

From Clarins lip balm to THAT serum she recommended to Michelle Obama

Kate Middleton has long been an obsession of ours – her grace, her fashion and of course her beauty.

Some of Kate Middleton’s favourite beauty products were revealed in the past, which we all promptly bought. But we can now reveal that loads of them are on sale thanks to the Black Friday beauty deals taking place at the moment.

Kate Middleton’s favourite beauty products on sale