From Clarins lip balm to THAT serum she recommended to Michelle Obama
Kate Middleton has long been an obsession of ours – her grace, her fashion and of course her beauty.
Some of Kate Middleton’s favourite beauty products were revealed in the past, which we all promptly bought. But we can now reveal that loads of them are on sale thanks to the Black Friday beauty deals taking place at the moment.
Kate Middleton’s favourite beauty products on sale
Clarins Natural Lip Perfector in Rose Shimmer –
usual price £18.50, now £14.80 | John Lewis
Kate was spotted with this lip product at Wimbledon, but it is by no means restricted to court-side. Not only does it hydrate lips, but each one is based on a natural lip colour so it plumps too. A handbag essential.
Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel –
usual price £43.68, now £41 | Amazon
It’s said that Kate recommended this to Michelle Obama. This Hyaluronic Acid serum is said to blur out wrinkles and firm the complexion. If it’s ok for a former First Lady and a Duchess, it’s alright for us.
Bobbi Brown Lip Colour in Sandwash Pink –
usual price £25, now £21.25 | John Lewis
This is the exact lipstick that the Duchess of Cambridge wore on her wedding day. The perfect pink.
Kerastase Nutritive Bain Satin 2 –
usual price £20.90, now £16.70 | Lookfantastic
I mean she isn’t getting hair like that with a shampoo/conditioner combo is she?!
Trilogy 100% Natural Certified Organic Rosehip Oil –
usual price £34.50, now £27.60 | Feelunique
According to sources, Kate Middleton used this oil throughout all three of her pregnancies. It was recommended to her by her mum.
Xen-Tan Instant Bronzing Mist –
usual price £26.99, now £21.55 | Feelunique
We’re not sure that Kate uses this on an everyday basis, but it was the tanning brand that she chose for her wedding day. Go get that glow.
Lancôme Hypnôse Mascara –
usual price £27, now £19.50 | John Lewis
It’s a classic. Beauty editors love it, make-up artists love it and Kate Middleton loves it. The ideal mascara.
We can’t guarantee you’ll get a Royal wedding after it, but surely it’ll bring you closer?
Go forth and shop.