Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The John Lewis Black Friday sale is here and I am adding everything to my basket

So technically Black Friday isn’t until next Friday (27th November), however John Lewis have said, ‘To hell with that. give the people what they want.’ And what do the people want? they want the John Lewis Black Friday deals. And when do they want them? They want them early, ‘cos 2020.

J’Adore is my mother’s favourite perfume and it features on her Christmas list every single year. So imagine my delight when I saw that J’Adore Dior was in the sale? Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to get your hands on a perfume, because they are notoriously spenny.

Dior J’Adore EDP – usual price £78 , now £64.74

The is a steal, Dior fragrances are created using expensive ingredients, so come with a hefty price tag. I’d be a fool not to take advantage of this discount. View Deal With this saving, I could buy her a little something extra to go under the tree. Or I could potentially buy myself a perfume in the John Lewis Black Friday sale? John Lewis Black Friday: Perfume QuickLinks

If you’re sat here wondering whether you should be working or shopping, then I have failed at my job.

P.S The answer is obviously shopping.