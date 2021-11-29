Jennifer Lopez’s favourite candle is 10% off right now

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Nothing feels more luxurious and indulgent than lighting an expensive new candle, and Jennifer Lopez agrees. The singer apparently loves the Le Labo Santal 26 classic candle so much that she apparently orders 100 of them a month (well, she probably has a mansion or two to scent, so we understand the problem).

According to The Cut, who wrote about the hit fragrance brand, ‘The boat was kept afloat by J.Lo, who ordered 100 candles every month, sometimes 200. (She’s now down to 50 monthly, which is still not too shabby.)’

So there’s no doubt in my mind that the star will have asked her assistant to stock up during the Black Friday sales. No one is immune to a good bargain after all, not even millionaires. In fact, she might also want to check out our Black Friday perfume deals, beauty advent calendars, Diptyque candle sales and the best Diptyque candle dupes.

Anyway I digress, should you want to stock up on JLo’s favourite candle, you can currently get it at Selfridges with the code SELFCCE, which will give you 10% off. It’s also been reduced on the Liberty website. It’s sold out pretty much everywhere, so this is your change.

If you’re not familiar with Santal 26, Le Labo describes the scent as ‘an aristocratic scent, at once gentle, smoky and leathery, that will fill your space and give it true personality’. Think notes of Australian Sandalwood, Cedarwood, Vanilla, Amber, Coco, Musk

it’s made in the USA from soy-blend wax and has an overall burn time of up to 60 hours, in case that helps you justify the price tag.