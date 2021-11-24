Because who needs a Dippers when you can bag one of these bargains?!
Let’s be honest: a Diptyque candle is top tier when it comes to luxury candles. You really can’t beat a glorious Figuier or Baies candle to fill any space with the dreamiest aroma around, no matter who you are. However, Diptyque candles come with a serious price tag, most at around £50. Even taking into consideration Diptyque Black Friday sale, the brand can still be extra spenny. But never fear; these Diptyque candle dupes that are in Black Friday deals are winners that will give you the same high quality, but for less of a spend.
There are options from the likes of NEOM, & other stories, and Rituals, along with some great high street hits such as H&M and & other stories.
Black Friday candle deals already live:
- Up to 30% off at Osmology on bestselling brands like Boy Smells
- Up to 30% off on candles at Aromatherapy Associates
Diptyque Candle Dupes: Jasmin Candle
Rituals Private Collection Sweet Jasmine Scented Candle –
was £29.90, now £23.92 | John Lewis
Just like Diptyque’s glorious Jasmin candle, Rituals’ version features green notes as well as hints of fresh citrus and berries. It also comes in a gorgeous golden jar, making it the perfect keepsake for afterwards.
Diptyque Candle Dupes: Figuier Candle
Interlude Candles Black Fig And Vetiver Soy Wax Candle –
was £30, now £24 | Etsy
Interlude Candles have some of the best home fragrance options on Etsy, and this luxe jar is a brilliant dupe for Diptyque’s bestselling Figuier Candle.
Diptyque Candle Dupes: Feu De Bois Candle
Arabesque Wood Scented Candle – £17, & other stories
Not technically on sale yet, but we are expecting some great discounts at & other stories, so this likely will be included to fill your space with a green woody aroma.
Diptyque Candle Dupes: Sapin / Pine Tree Christmas Candle
Skandinavisk Festive SKOG Scented Candle –
was £24, now £19.20 | Osmology
Osmology has a great pre-sale on right now, offering up to 30% off on some of its bestselling candles. This one is 20% off with the code BF2021 and smells just like Christmas!
Diptyque Candle Dupes: Sandalwood Candle
P.F Candle Co. No. 32 Sandalwood Rose –
was £24, now £19.20, Naturisimo
Want a creamy, smooth sandalwood candle to complement any room? The one by P.F Candle Co. combines sandalwood with a subtle hit of rose for a fragrant delight.
Diptyque Candle Dupes: Christmas Candle
NEOM Christmas Wish 1 Wick Candle –
was £32, now £25.60 | LookFantastic
Another lovely Christmas option if you can’t quite face forking out for Diptyque’s, Neom’s festive candle has notes of mandarin, cinnamon and tonka bean.
Diptyque Candle Dupes: Patchouli Candle
Sublime Patchouli Scented candle in glass holder –
was £6.99, now £5.59 | H&M
A super affordable dupe for a Diptyque Patchouli candle, this little wonder from H&M is now even cheaper thanks to Black Friday. One sniff and you’ll be in patchouli heaven.
Diptyque Candle Dupes: Rose Geranium
Hobo & Co Bloom Candle
– was £17, now £13.60 | Osmology
An unsung hero at Diptyque, Rose Geranium smells absolutely glorious. This lovely affordable option is currently 20% off at Osmology when you use the code BF2021. Enjoy!