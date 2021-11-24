Trending:

The best Diptyque candle dupes on sale for Black Friday

Becky Fearn Becky Fearn
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • Because who needs a Dippers when you can bag one of these bargains?!

    Let’s be honest: a Diptyque candle is top tier when it comes to luxury candles. You really can’t beat a glorious Figuier or Baies candle to fill any space with the dreamiest aroma around, no matter who you are. However, Diptyque candles come with a serious price tag, most at around £50. Even taking into consideration Diptyque Black Friday sale, the brand can still be extra spenny. But never fear; these Diptyque candle dupes that are in Black Friday deals are winners that will give you the same high quality, but for less of a spend.

    There are options from the likes of NEOM, & other stories, and Rituals, along with some great high street hits such as H&M and & other stories.

    Black Friday candle deals already live:

    Diptyque Candle Dupes: Jasmin Candle

    Rituals Private Collection Sweet Jasmine Scented Candle – was £29.90, now £23.92 | John Lewis
    Just like Diptyque’s glorious Jasmin candle, Rituals’ version features green notes as well as hints of fresh citrus and berries. It also comes in a gorgeous golden jar, making it the perfect keepsake for afterwards.

    View Deal

    Diptyque Candle Dupes: Figuier Candle

    Interlude Candles Black Fig And Vetiver Soy Wax Candle – was £30, now £24 | Etsy
    Interlude Candles have some of the best home fragrance options on Etsy, and this luxe jar is a brilliant dupe for Diptyque’s bestselling Figuier Candle.

    View Deal

    Diptyque Candle Dupes: Feu De Bois Candle

    Arabesque Wood Scented Candle – £17, & other stories
    Not technically on sale yet, but we are expecting some great discounts at & other stories, so this likely will be included to fill your space with a green woody aroma.

    View Deal

    Diptyque Candle Dupes: Sapin / Pine Tree Christmas Candle

    Skandinavisk Festive SKOG Scented Candle – was £24, now £19.20 | Osmology
    Osmology has a great pre-sale on right now, offering up to 30% off on some of its bestselling candles. This one is 20% off with the code BF2021 and smells just like Christmas!

    View Deal

    Diptyque Candle Dupes: Sandalwood Candle

    P.F Candle Co. No. 32 Sandalwood Rose – was £24, now £19.20, Naturisimo
    Want a creamy, smooth sandalwood candle to complement any room? The one by P.F Candle Co. combines sandalwood with a subtle hit of rose for a fragrant delight.

    View Deal

    Diptyque Candle Dupes: Christmas Candle

    NEOM Christmas Wish 1 Wick Candle – was £32, now £25.60 | LookFantastic
    Another lovely Christmas option if you can’t quite face forking out for Diptyque’s, Neom’s festive candle has notes of mandarin, cinnamon and tonka bean.

    View Deal

    Diptyque Candle Dupes: Patchouli Candle

    Sublime Patchouli Scented candle in glass holder – was £6.99, now £5.59 | H&M
    A super affordable dupe for a Diptyque Patchouli candle, this little wonder from H&M is now even cheaper thanks to Black Friday. One sniff and you’ll be in patchouli heaven.

    View Deal

    Diptyque Candle Dupes: Rose Geranium

    Hobo & Co Bloom Candle – was £17, now £13.60 | Osmology
    An unsung hero at Diptyque, Rose Geranium smells absolutely glorious. This lovely affordable option is currently 20% off at Osmology when you use the code BF2021. Enjoy!

    View Deal

    Reading now

    Popular beauty stories