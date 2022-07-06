Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here's how to get your hands on Isamaya Ffrench's new makeup line

Just when you thought Isamaya Ffrench had reached her peak at Burberry and Byredo, she’s launched her own line. Rejoice!

Ffrench has been a beauty trailblazer since she broke onto the scene as beauty editor of i-D magazine back in 2014. Before that (if you’d believe it) she developed her skills at face painting parties. Quickly Isamaya’s career went from entertainer to beauty industry innovator, going on to create looks for the likes of Kate Moss, Zendaya and Rihanna.

Fam0us for her otherworldly artistry – think elf ears and super thin Y2K eyebrows – the creative director has always revelled in the playfulness of makeup. So, it’s no surprise that her debut line, Industrial, is as edgy as it is high-performance.

The five-piece line is perfect for creating a low-maintenance look with high-fashion results. Made up of buttery eyeshadows, a dewy base product, a purple lip lacquer (it’s not as scary as it sounds) and mascara and brow products, the collection will slip easily into your everyday beauty routine or provide a full face on its own.

On the release of her brand, Isamaya Beauty, Ffrench said: ‘I’m creating my own world for a new generation of makeup lovers. I want to inspire people and show them that there are other ways to approach beauty. To liberate them from the ideals of the mainstream and to be more authentic by proposing something more artistic.’

The brand founder is being as unorthodox with her business model as she is her products. Instead of being continuously available, Isamaya Beauty will only be sold in limited drops.

In a very Supreme-like way, Ffrench will release exclusive lines in collaboration with the world’s most renowned artists. Industrial is a product of collaboration between Isamaya and famous fashion photographer Steven Klein. Hence the dark and oh-so-surreal campaign…

Did I mention that the packaging is recyclable and wearable? The rings on the mascara, lip and base products can be repurposed as jewellery. Seriously cool.

