The House of Fraser sale is here and you won’t want to miss these savings

We're talking discounts on Tom Ford Beauty, Gucci and more
We know it’s Christmas in just a few days, but we believe in treating ourselves all year round. So when we heard that the House of Fraser sale had started, we couldn’t help but have a look. Not only was it the perfect place to pick up some last minute beauty stocking fillers, but we happened to find a bunch of beauty products that had been on our wishlist for ages, all with amazing discounts.
House of Fraser sale quick links:
- Marc Jacobs: 30% off Perfect Eau de Parfum 100ml Gift Set
- Charlotte Tilbury: 30% off Charlotte’s Magic Mini Brush Set
- Dior: 30% off Dior Addict Stellar Shine Lipstick in Diorinfin
We had no idea just how many of our favourite brands were stocked at House of Fraser. They have everything from skincare to makeup and designer fragrances, so it didn’t take long to fill up our baskets. Some may be patiently waiting for Father Christmas this week, but we are far more excited about seeing our postman arrive, knowing a box full of beauty goodies are on their way to our door.
New Year’s Eve plans might be off the cards, but we won’t let that stop us from getting glam with our new products. If you are looking for a little inspiration, why not check out our party makeup looks? Better yet, have a browse of our favourite party dresses.
This time of year is all about giving, so it is only right that we share some of our incredible finds with you. After shopping our edit, we have no doubt that you will be looking (and feeling) your very best, ready to take on the year ahead. From Tom Ford and Bobbi Brown to Jimmy Choo and Gucci, check out our top picks from the House of Fraser sale…
What to buy in the House of Fraser sale:
Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum 50ml Gift Set, was £77 now £53.90 | House of Fraser
Gucci Bloom is the most beautiful powdery floral scent, perfect for everyday wear. Plus, the stylish pink bottle is ideal for displaying on your bathroom shelves.
Benefit 2020 Cheek Stars Reunion Tour Palette, was £53.50 now £44 | House of Fraser
You can’t beat Benefit’s selection of bronzers and blushers. Try out some of their most popular shades in this Cheek Stars palette, including the iconic Hoola bronzer and Cookie highlighter.
Origins x Madeleine Shaw Glow-co-Nuts Hydrating Coconut Moisture Mask, was £26.50 now £19 | House of Fraser
The winter weather is a big factor when it comes to dry skin. Give some much needed moisture with this Origins Coconut Moisture Mask.
Jimmy Choo I Want Choo Gift Set: Eau de Parfum 60ml + Pouch, was £65 now £45.50 | House of Fraser
It’s not just Jimmy Choo shoes that are on our Christmas list this year. The I Want Choo fragrance features a citrus top note of Mandarin juice contrasted with velvety Peach nuances.
Bobbi Brown Luxe Liquid Lip in Red The News, was £28 now £20 | House of Fraser
We are all about bold red lips this season. Bobbi Brown’s deep red liquid lip has a high shine formula, leaving your pout glossy and hydrated.
Dior Prestige Exceptional Regenerating Firming Mask 6x28ml, was £120 now £109 | House of Fraser
If you want to go a little extra with you skincare, you can’t go wrong with a Dior facemask. The Firming Mask delivers the equivalent of one whole bottle of serum after each application!
Tom Ford Beauty Concealing Pen, was £44 now £32 | House of Fraser
Nothing says luxury like Tom Ford Beauty. This concealer pen comes with a unique applicator that is perfect for covering under-eye circles.