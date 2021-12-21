The House of Fraser sale is here and you won’t want to miss these savings

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We're talking discounts on Tom Ford Beauty, Gucci and more

We know it’s Christmas in just a few days, but we believe in treating ourselves all year round. So when we heard that the House of Fraser sale had started, we couldn’t help but have a look. Not only was it the perfect place to pick up some last minute beauty stocking fillers, but we happened to find a bunch of beauty products that had been on our wishlist for ages, all with amazing discounts.

House of Fraser sale quick links:

We had no idea just how many of our favourite brands were stocked at House of Fraser. They have everything from skincare to makeup and designer fragrances, so it didn’t take long to fill up our baskets. Some may be patiently waiting for Father Christmas this week, but we are far more excited about seeing our postman arrive, knowing a box full of beauty goodies are on their way to our door.

New Year’s Eve plans might be off the cards, but we won’t let that stop us from getting glam with our new products. If you are looking for a little inspiration, why not check out our party makeup looks? Better yet, have a browse of our favourite party dresses.

This time of year is all about giving, so it is only right that we share some of our incredible finds with you. After shopping our edit, we have no doubt that you will be looking (and feeling) your very best, ready to take on the year ahead. From Tom Ford and Bobbi Brown to Jimmy Choo and Gucci, check out our top picks from the House of Fraser sale…

What to buy in the House of Fraser sale: