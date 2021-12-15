Last minute beauty stocking fillers

This article is created in partnership with Hum Nutrition

As we get closer to the 25th, the debate about whether you can ever be too old for a stocking is reaching fever pitch. We believe that everyone should be able to unpack a treat-filled sack on Christmas Day. That’s why we have put together a round-up of beauty gifts that make great stocking fillers.

Whether you don’t know what to buy someone who owns everything or you’re buying for a friend with a penchant for cult classics, this quick round-up will have you ticking off your list in no time.

Relax, we have a few days to go until the big day. Now, scroll and get shopping…