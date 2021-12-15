Last minute beauty stocking fillers

This article is created in partnership with Hum Nutrition
As we get closer to the 25th, the debate about whether you can ever be too old for a stocking is reaching fever pitch. We believe that everyone should be able to unpack a treat-filled sack on Christmas Day. That’s why we have put together a round-up of beauty gifts that make great stocking fillers.
Whether you don’t know what to buy someone who owns everything or you’re buying for a friend with a penchant for cult classics, this quick round-up will have you ticking off your list in no time.
Relax, we have a few days to go until the big day. Now, scroll and get shopping…
HUM Nutrition Daily Cleanse Detox Supplement, £27.25 | Cult Beauty
Did you know that our skin is our biggest organ? So, much like the rest of them, if something isn’t quite right inside, our skin is the first to know. Most people cleanse their face everyday but it’s just as important to clean our insides too. These HUM Nutrition capsules detoxify the body to prevent breakouts, help normalise digestion and increase skin clarity. The herbal blend really works, with 82% of people reporting better skin after six to eight weeks. Each pot contains 60 capsules which is enough for 30 days. Follow @humnutrition.
Cosmetic Bag, £10 | The Big Issue Shop
Who wouldn’t want to pay homage to one of the greatest artists everyday with this handy cosmetics bag? The cotton case that is adorned with a William Morris style print is great for keeping beauty essentials organised. These bags are produced by Studio 306, a collective creative project based in North London that harnesses the power of craft for better mental health. All sales profits from this item go back to the collective.
Jo Loves A Home Candle, £55 | Jo Loves
If you are looking to fill a loved one’s stocking to the brim this year, this Jo Loves candle is a luxurious addition. Scented with traditional festive notes like fresh pine, incense and amber, this Christmas Trees candle will fill any room with memories of the anticipation for the coming weeks. The full range, which is created and curated by Jo Malone, is also vegan, cruelty free and encased in sustainable packaging.
The Artelier of Dreams Limited-Edition Diorific Lipstick, £34 | Dior
Any beauty lover will tell you that you can never have too many lipsticks. This limited-edition matte lippy ups the ante. The bullet is engraved with architectural lines of the House of Dior in Paris and the packaging imitates a figure of 8 - Christian Dior’s lucky number. The long-hold formula means that the lipstick stays put throughout the day, whatever food or drink comes your way. Whoever unwraps this will be adding haute couture to their everyday makeup look.
Affirmation Culture Call for Justice charity candle, £30 | Affirmation Culture
Affirmation Culture is a wellness brand that’s taking the candle world by storm with their clean burning, natural products. If that wasn’t enough, the candles stand for social change too. This Call for Justice candle was launched just after the death of George Floyd and for every one bought, 20% of the profits go towards supporting organisations that progress the Black Lives Matter Movement.
Best of Clinique Skincare and Makeup Set, £60 | Clinique
Alright, this one might be a bit too big for a stocking, but you wouldn’t want to miss this Clinique gift set. The brand has hand-picked seven of their best sellers for this train case - oh, and all of the products are full-sized. Whether you’re buying for someone you know is obsessed with Clinique already (loads of us are) or a skincare newbie, this kit is perfect for all skin-types.