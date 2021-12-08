Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Because we don't all want to look like we fell into a bath tub of sequins

The Christmas season is upon us. Have you bought your presents (Christmas beauty gift sets are always a good shout)? Have you been practising your party hairstyles? What on earth are you going to say to your mother-in-law over the Christmas table? There’s so much to think about, but luckily you don’t have to worry about your beauty look, because I have created two stunning party makeup looks that will work at any festive occasion this year. You are welcome.

When you think of Christmas party beauty looks, what’s the first thing that pops into your head? Glitter makeup, right? I totally get it – you’re planning on wearing a sequinned jumpsuit that you had to fight a girl in Zara for, and you want your eyelids to match. However, not everyone is keen on looking like a walking, talking disco ball. I’m here to show you how to wear sparkle in a grown-up way.

Party makeup look: Glow Getter

Sparkle, shine, glimmer, sheen, all of these words basically refer to the same effect: glow. If I had a pound for every time someone asked us how to get beautiful, glowy skin I wouldn’t be writing this article, I would be sitting in my palace made of solid gold, counting my diamonds. Alas, here I am.

Glowy, vibrant skin is the perfect party makeup look, as it goes with everything and makes you look really healthy.

‘Glow skin always starts, unsurprisingly, with skin,’ explains Ruby Hammer, the international makeup artist who helped me create these looks. ‘You have to begin by really prepping the skin with a good routine, as you want to glow naturally, and then accentuate with makeup.’

Get the look:

Step 1: Skincare

Cleanse skin with a micellar cleansing water on a cotton pad. Follow with a serum – the best face serum for this look is a super hydrating one that will plump the skin and promote hydration. Apply an eye cream around the eye socket and tap in. Depending on your skin type, you might want to follow with a moisturiser if you’re on the drier side.

Step 2: Primer

The ‘lit-from-within’ look requires products with light reflecting properties and the easiest way to start that is with an illuminating primer. Using a Beauty Blender tap the primer onto the brow bone, nose, cupid’s bow and top of cheekbones.

Step 3: Foundation

You don’t want the sheen to be lost by applying a heavy duty foundation, so try and opt for a sheer base. Using the same part of the beauty blender that you used for the primer (it’ll still have some of the gleam on it) apply your foundation to the centre of your face and buff outwards.

Step 4: Define Features

‘You will just look greasy, if you only apply glow on the face,’ Ruby warns. ‘So it’s really important that you define your features.’ Touch up any blemishes or dark circles with concealer. For the eyes she recommends opting for a neutral eyeshadow and matching eyeliner (don’t wing the liner, just trace your lash line) and a slick of black mascara on both sets of lashes. Follow this with a touch of matte bronzer on the cheeks and a natural pinky lip.

Step 5: Glow Again

Using a finely milled shimmery powder, touch up the glint on your face with a brush.

Party makeup look: A Touch Of Frost

If you’re feeling slightly more adventurous and are game to let your eyes do the talking, then this molten metal eyeshadow look is really easy to do and provides just enough drama to draw attention.

It has a very similar effect to 3D glitter, without the rigmarole. ‘Keep your skin looking fresh,’ suggests Ruby. ‘But really allow your eyes to be the focal point.’

Get the look:

Step 1: Base

Do your base as you would normally (any foundation will work with this look) but instead of using an illuminating primer, use a blusher to bring colour to your cheeks.

Step 2: Glint Those Eyes

Wet a dense eyeshadow brush, then dab it into a silver shimmery eye shadow before applying it to the very inner corners of your top eyelid. Then blend outwards.

Step 3: Holographic

A holographic effect creates a really cool iridescent look. Using a holographic lipgloss diffuse the colour across your eyelid. This will add an extra level of sheen to the eye and will give the most stunning illusion. Continue the effect with a shimmery pink lipstick. Don’t worry though, it’s super subtle, so your eyes remain the focus.

Makeup by Ruby Hammer; Photography by John Rowley

