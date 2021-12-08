Because we don't all want to look like we fell into a bath tub of sequins
The Christmas season is upon us. Have you bought your presents (Christmas beauty gift sets are always a good shout)? Have you been practising your party hairstyles? What on earth are you going to say to your mother-in-law over the Christmas table? There’s so much to think about, but luckily you don’t have to worry about your beauty look, because I have created two stunning party makeup looks that will work at any festive occasion this year. You are welcome.
When you think of Christmas party beauty looks, what’s the first thing that pops into your head? Glitter makeup, right? I totally get it – you’re planning on wearing a sequinned jumpsuit that you had to fight a girl in Zara for, and you want your eyelids to match. However, not everyone is keen on looking like a walking, talking disco ball. I’m here to show you how to wear sparkle in a grown-up way.
Party makeup look: Glow Getter
Sparkle, shine, glimmer, sheen, all of these words basically refer to the same effect: glow. If I had a pound for every time someone asked us how to get beautiful, glowy skin I wouldn’t be writing this article, I would be sitting in my palace made of solid gold, counting my diamonds. Alas, here I am.
Glowy, vibrant skin is the perfect party makeup look, as it goes with everything and makes you look really healthy.
‘Glow skin always starts, unsurprisingly, with skin,’ explains Ruby Hammer, the international makeup artist who helped me create these looks. ‘You have to begin by really prepping the skin with a good routine, as you want to glow naturally, and then accentuate with makeup.’
Get the look:
Step 1: Skincare
Cleanse skin with a micellar cleansing water on a cotton pad. Follow with a serum – the best face serum for this look is a super hydrating one that will plump the skin and promote hydration. Apply an eye cream around the eye socket and tap in. Depending on your skin type, you might want to follow with a moisturiser if you’re on the drier side.
Step 2: Primer
The ‘lit-from-within’ look requires products with light reflecting properties and the easiest way to start that is with an illuminating primer. Using a Beauty Blender tap the primer onto the brow bone, nose, cupid’s bow and top of cheekbones.
Step 3: Foundation
You don’t want the sheen to be lost by applying a heavy duty foundation, so try and opt for a sheer base. Using the same part of the beauty blender that you used for the primer (it’ll still have some of the gleam on it) apply your foundation to the centre of your face and buff outwards.
Step 4: Define Features
‘You will just look greasy, if you only apply glow on the face,’ Ruby warns. ‘So it’s really important that you define your features.’ Touch up any blemishes or dark circles with concealer. For the eyes she recommends opting for a neutral eyeshadow and matching eyeliner (don’t wing the liner, just trace your lash line) and a slick of black mascara on both sets of lashes. Follow this with a touch of matte bronzer on the cheeks and a natural pinky lip.
Step 5: Glow Again
Using a finely milled shimmery powder, touch up the glint on your face with a brush.
Party makeup look: A Touch Of Frost
If you’re feeling slightly more adventurous and are game to let your eyes do the talking, then this molten metal eyeshadow look is really easy to do and provides just enough drama to draw attention.
It has a very similar effect to 3D glitter, without the rigmarole. ‘Keep your skin looking fresh,’ suggests Ruby. ‘But really allow your eyes to be the focal point.’
Get the look:
Step 1: Base
Do your base as you would normally (any foundation will work with this look) but instead of using an illuminating primer, use a blusher to bring colour to your cheeks.
Step 2: Glint Those Eyes
Wet a dense eyeshadow brush, then dab it into a silver shimmery eye shadow before applying it to the very inner corners of your top eyelid. Then blend outwards.
Step 3: Holographic
A holographic effect creates a really cool iridescent look. Using a holographic lipgloss diffuse the colour across your eyelid. This will add an extra level of sheen to the eye and will give the most stunning illusion. Continue the effect with a shimmery pink lipstick. Don’t worry though, it’s super subtle, so your eyes remain the focus.
Makeup by Ruby Hammer; Photography by John Rowley
The products:
Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer Illuminating, £34 | John Lewis
Glow Getter
Start with an illuminating primer like this one from Laura Mercier - a cult classic.
Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder, £34 | Charlotte Tilbury
Glow Getter
Opt for a base that has a brightening effect on the skin that gives that lit from within look.
Nars Soft Matte Complete Concealer, £24 | Lookfantastic
Glow Getter
Touch up those dark circles and blemishes that always rear their ugly heads at this time of year.
Charlotte Tilbury Easy Eye Palette Super Nudes, £45 | Cult Beauty
Glow Getter
Charlotte Tilbury's eyeshadow palettes are well-loved because of hose easy they are to use. This palette has the ideal paired-back nude shades.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Eyeliner, £19 | Charlotte Tilbury
Glow Getter
Tilbury's iconic Pillow Talk shade is the perfect nudey pink.
Lancôme Definicils Mascara 01 Noir Infini, £24.50 | Feelunique
Glow Getter
Define and shape your lashes with this jet black mascara.
L’Oréal Paris Rouge Signature Matte Liquid Lipstick in Rule, £10.99 | Lookfantastic
Glow Getter
Super lightweight, but long-wearing this liquid lipstick will get you through a night out.
NYX Professional Makeup Matte Bronzer, £7 | Amazon
Glow Getter
You've added illumination everywhere else to the skin, keep the warmth muted with a matte bronzer.
Hermes Poudre d’Orfevre Illuminating Powder, £75 | Selfridges
Glow Getter
Yes it's expensive. But December is the month of gifting. And this utterly beautiful highlighter is the best present for self-gifting.
Typology Tinted Balm, £14.90 | Typology
Glow Getter
Typology's newest tinted product is this gorgeous balm that works on the lips and cheeks. It will add colour just where you need it.
Mac Dazzleshadow Extreme Eyeshadow in Discotheque, £17.50 | Mac
A Touch Of Frost
Quite possibly the most perfect silver eyeshadow we've ever seen and when applied with a wet brush it's even more glorious.
Glossier Lip Gloss in Holographic, £11 | Glossier
A Touch Of Frost
Dap this over your eyeshadow with you fingertip ever so gently. The effect is truly unique.
Mac Frost Lipstick in Fabby, £17.50 | Mac
A Touch Of Frost
Let your eyes do the talking, by keeping your lips muted.