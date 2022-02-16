Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You can leave your images of Nora Batty at the door...

Like most beauty trends at the moment, it started on Tik Tok. Heated roller tutorials are going viral on the social media platform, which of course means that search for them has gone wild.

So apparently heated rollers – the more traditional way of curling your hair – is back.

Whilst most of us add volume and kinks to our hair with the best curling wands and tongs, could 2022 be the year of the roller?

Babyliss Ambassador and celebrity and session hairstylist, Syd Hayes, has already seen a pick-up in interest. ‘Whether on the red carpet or in the salon, I have seen a rise in requests for glam, full-bodied hair recently,’ he says. ‘Think big, bouncy, Studio 54 vibes. Heated Rollers are the quickest and best way to create volume, bounce and a large curl to the hair and always a session stylist’s secret trick for adding instant volume. I have always been a fan of them for years!’