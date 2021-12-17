Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

An excellent way to buy well for less ahead of Christmas

The news at the moment is bleak – if we pop to the corner shop are we going to catch ‘the bloody bug’ and will we be able to see our families this Christmas Day or not? (If you are really nervous, read our handy guide to 5 easy ways to enjoy a Covid-free Christmas.)

It’s been a tough couple of years and this is not the ending to 2021 that any of us wanted (or saw coming, really).

Perhaps Harrods knew that we all needed a pick-me-up. Because today – a whole 10 days early – the London department store has started its iconic Boxing Day sale.

Videos you may like:

This means that you can get your hands on some incredible beauty products for a lot less ahead of Christmas Day. Pair that with the fact that you have until Tuesday 21st December for delivery before the big day and you’ve got yourself some brilliant last-minute beauty bargains.

If you need a little help, here’s a roundup of some of the best discounts…

What to buy in the Harrods Boxing Day sale:

111 Skin Precious Sheet Gift Set – was £95, now £66.50

This is genius – a bag full of sheet masks to suit any occasion. We think this would make a good group gift for the day after you’ve indulged a little too much. One for every member of the family. View Deal

Nars Extreme Effects Eyeshadow Palette – was £55.99, now £28

Come one now, half off a Nars eyeshadow palette is not to be ignored. These discounts don’t come around often and they don’t stick around either. No one would be disappointed with this palette – the possibilities are endless. View Deal

Jimmy Choo Flash EDP – was £66, now £33

Gifting fragrance is super tricky, so opting for a bestseller is always a good option. Flash is, as you would imagine, fresh and sparkly with notes of pink peppercorn, strawberry and tangerine. But it steers away from being too sweet with the tuberose’s warmer and deeper scent. View Deal

So what are you waiting for? Go get those deals.