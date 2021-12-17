An excellent way to buy well for less ahead of Christmas
The news at the moment is bleak – if we pop to the corner shop are we going to catch ‘the bloody bug’ and will we be able to see our families this Christmas Day or not? (If you are really nervous, read our handy guide to 5 easy ways to enjoy a Covid-free Christmas.)
It’s been a tough couple of years and this is not the ending to 2021 that any of us wanted (or saw coming, really).
Perhaps Harrods knew that we all needed a pick-me-up. Because today – a whole 10 days early – the London department store has started its iconic Boxing Day sale.
This means that you can get your hands on some incredible beauty products for a lot less ahead of Christmas Day. Pair that with the fact that you have until Tuesday 21st December for delivery before the big day and you’ve got yourself some brilliant last-minute beauty bargains.
If you need a little help, here’s a roundup of some of the best discounts…
What to buy in the Harrods Boxing Day sale:
Estée Lauder Radiant Skin Repair & Renew Skincare Gift Set – was £59.99, now £40
Three of Lauder’s powerful skincare products, including the iconic Advanced Night Repair, which still wins awards and always features on our best night cream list. All for £40. An excellent gift for a mother or mother-in-law.
Foreo LUNA Mini 2 Facial Cleansing Brush – was £99, now £66.25
Over £30 off one of Foreo’s bestselling cleansing brushes. If someone you know has always wanted to try a piece of skincare tech, now is the time.
Votary Super Boost Night Drops – was £94.99, now £47.50
At MC we love a bit of Votary. Its oils are the perfect accompaniment to facial massage at home and the formulas are just as hardworking. This one has CBD in it, so give the gift of calm skin to someone.
111 Skin Precious Sheet Gift Set – was £95, now £66.50
This is genius – a bag full of sheet masks to suit any occasion. We think this would make a good group gift for the day after you’ve indulged a little too much. One for every member of the family.
Nars Extreme Effects Eyeshadow Palette – was £55.99, now £28
Come one now, half off a Nars eyeshadow palette is not to be ignored. These discounts don’t come around often and they don’t stick around either. No one would be disappointed with this palette – the possibilities are endless.
YSL Touche Eclat High Cover – was £27, now £13.50
Another great saving to be made on a product that you’ll in most make-up bags. It’s an icon for a reason – that many people can’t be wrong.
Armani Lip Maestro – was £31.99, now £16
Is this, or is this not the perfect Christmas Day lip shade? The red is so festive and joyful.
Jimmy Choo Flash EDP – was £66, now £33
Gifting fragrance is super tricky, so opting for a bestseller is always a good option. Flash is, as you would imagine, fresh and sparkly with notes of pink peppercorn, strawberry and tangerine. But it steers away from being too sweet with the tuberose’s warmer and deeper scent.
So what are you waiting for? Go get those deals.