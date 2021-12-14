Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

As the Omicron variant spreads.

Just like that, it feels like we’re in the throes of Coronavirus again.

With the first Omicron death in the UK recorded last night, figures showing as many as 4,713 Omicron cases in the UK, and prime minister Boris Johnson introducing new precautionary measures such as working from home and compulsory mask-wearing in public places, you’re not alone if you’re worried about how this new Covid outbreak might affect your Christmas.

So, we’ve asked two GP’s for their top tips for swerving the virus and gathering safely – without putting your loved ones at risk – this festive season. We get it – the thought of missing Christmas again is rather bleak, but the last thing you’d want to do is spread Coronavirus further.

5 tips for enjoying a Covid-free Christmas

As Doctor Don Grant, clinical lead at The Independent Pharmacy explains, Covid-19 is suddenly at the forefront of people’s minds right now. “The new Omicron variant is spreading across the UK fast, which is a concern for those looking to spend Christmas with their loved ones.”

This is especially worrying after so many had to miss Christmas at home due to travel restrictions last year, but Grant shares that he actually reckons avoiding the virus is quite simple.

“The steps to safety are quite straightforward – they revolve around awareness, testing, precaution, and consideration for others,” he explains.

1. Get vaccinated

Simple, but effective, there’s a reason the government is advising more regular testing now cases of the virus are rising.

Giulia Guerrini, lead pharmacist at Medino Pharmacy, encourages you to try and book yours as soon as you can.

2. Practice precaution

In other words, wash your hands regularly, wear face masks or coverings in public spaces, and continue to be vigilant with social distancing, advises the GP.

3. Test, test, test

Now that we have the means to, why wouldn’t you? It’ll at least give you peace of mind that the people you are spending time with aren’t infectious and won’t put you at a higher risk of falling ill.

“If you’re planning to attend a Christmas party, have Christmas dinner with others or simply spend an extended period of time indoors with people outside of your household, it’s wise to take a lateral flow test before meeting up,” advises Grant. “This is a simple step you can take to help keep your loved ones safe and ensure you reduce the chances of spreading the Omicron variant of COVID-19.”

He goes on to add that this is especially important if you are meeting up with any elderly or immune-compromised people.

4. Minimise events before seeing those who are high-risk

Sounds obvious, but can significantly reduce your chances of getting the virus, so shouldn’t be ignored, shares Grant.

“If you do intend on mixing with those who are more at risk, it’s sensible to pay extra attention to social distancing and practice good hygiene prior to meeting up to ensure you are not contagious. I’d say it’s best to minimise all social gatherings up to five days before you plan on meeting with those in high-risk categories, as well as testing before you meet them.”

5. Get your booster jab

Staying safe will also be made possible through the booster vaccination program. “All those who can should try and get their booster jab before the Christmas period to help reduce the spread of the Omicron variant,” stresses Grant.

Guerrini agrees, adding that if you’re eligible, you should think of the booster as a third vaccine, rather than a booster – “your body needs the third dose to help fight the virus,” he stresses.

Bottom line?

“If we all take responsibility for the health of ourselves and our loved ones by getting vaccinated, testing regularly, monitoring symptoms, and isolating if we are unwell then we’ll have the best chance of enjoying a safe Christmas,” shares the GP.

