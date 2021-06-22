ICYMI today is Amazon Prime Day, which means HELLO mega Prime Day beauty deals.
Included in these huge savings are massive discounts across hair removal devices. These are normally pretty expensive, so I always wait for big sale days like today to invest.
From IPL devices to epilators, there are savings to be made across the whole hair removal department.
The best hair removal device deals:
Braun Silk Expert Pro 3 IPL Hair Removal System,
was £424.99, now £179.99
The next best thing to laser hair removal, this at-home device is really easy and super safe to use. These beauty devices are typically expensive for a reason, so take advantage of this huge deal whilst you can.
Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Cordless Hair Removal Device –
was £450, now £270
Why is this such a bestseller? Well because it really does work. Simply put, IPL is a form of light technology developed by dermatologists. Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) works to ‘break the cycle of hair regrowth’, meaning after a few treatments, you can go months at a time without having to remove hair (the website promises 6 months).
Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device with Body, Dace, Bikini and Underarms attachments and Facial Pen Trimmer –
was £450, now £299.99
This is exactly the same as the above, but with more bells and whistles that tend to specific areas.
Philips Lumea Advanced IPL Hair Removal Device with Face & Body Attachments and Facial Pen Trimmer –
was £300, now £220
This is an older model, but still very very good. So if you prefer the lower price point, this is the one for you.
Philips Epilator Series 8000 –
was £120, now £53.99
If you don’t fancy an IPL machine, then a classic epilator does the job too. This Philips one is their bestselling and comes with a trimming, delicate area, and close contact heads.
Binefia Facial Hair Remover –
was £23.99, now £13.23
This little USB charging beauty is ideal to keep in your handbag. It gets rid of peach fuzz on the face. It’s totally safe to use on the lip and chin.
Veet Sensitive Precision Beauty Styler Expert –
was £29.99, now £12.88
This is a tool for those tricky areas only. Think bikini line, eyebrows and armpits. It can be used on wet or dry skin and has adjustable heads depending on the shape and style wanted.
Finishing Touch Flawless Legs Electric Razor –
was £59.99, now £41.99
This is a chicer and smarter way of shaving. It’s completely painless and comes with an LED light for more precision. It glides over skin.
Braun Silk-Epil 5 Power 5780 Epilator –
was £109.99, was £44.99
Another cracking epilator, complete with seven accessories. Extra caps (including one for massage) and a cooling glove.
In total there is a whopping £832 to be saved in hair removal. Hooray!