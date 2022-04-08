We're ready for 'glazed doughnut' skin all Summer...
We’ve all been patiently waiting for Hailey Bieber to announce more information about her upcoming beauty line, and the day has finally come.
That’s right, it won’t be long until we can get our hands on Hailey’s very own skincare products, to achieve that ‘glazed doughnut’ look that we’ve been trying so hard to recreate.
Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old shared the exciting news with her fans, captioning her latest post: “@rhode is coming. sign up at rhodeskin.com see you in June!”
Hailey’s skin looked as radiant as ever in the picture, making us even more excited for what’s to come. Although we are yet to find out what the products will be, we are expecting lots of hydrating formulas to get that much-loved glow. The line has been called ‘rhode’, after the star’s middle name, and it seems her followers are all a fan.
If you can’t wait until June to achieve Hailey’s radiant complexion, the star has shared lots of her go-to skincare products in the past, and we’ve rounded up some of our favourites below. For more inspiration, don’t forget to check out our guides to the best cleanser, best toner and best face serum. Enjoy…
Hailey Bieber’s go-to skincare products:
Drunk Elephant Slaai Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser, £31 | Cult Beauty
This cleanser melts away all traces of dirt, debris and makeup. It is infused with antioxidant rich fruit extracts and oils to help soothe skin while an African oil blend of marula, baobab, Kalahari melon, mongongo and ximenia intensely moisturises, restores elasticity and helps to recover your skin’s luminosity.
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream, £215 | Net-A-Porter
Infused with the brand’s rejuvenating Trigger Factor Complex (TFC8®) technology, this deeply hydrating complex works to reduce signs of aging and protect from environmental aggressors. It’s a fast-absorbing, weightless formula that will leave you with a radiant and youthful appearance.
Mara Chia + Moringa Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil, £50 | Cult Beauty
This multi-purpose formula cleanses, exfoliates, brightens and hydrates the skin in one simple step. It is formulated with all skin types in mind and is 100% vegan and cruelty-free.
SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Antioxidant Vitamin C Serum, £145 | Lookfantastic
Designed to offer advanced protection against environmental aggressors, this daytime vitamin C serum combines a trio of hero ingredients to promote a radiant complexion, while helping to soften the appearance of fine lines.
Dr. Barbara Strum Clarifying Mask, £115 | Cult Beauty
Formulated to prevent blemishes and hormonal breakouts by balancing and absorbing excess sebum and gently but efficiently clear impurities and refine pores, this Clarifying Mask is a must-have in your skincare routine.
bareMinerals Ageless Retinol Eye Cream, £40 | Lookfantastic
Nourish and replenish the eye area with the bareMinerals Ageless Retinol Eye Cream. The vegan formula is powered by a plant-based retinol alternative that works to reduce the appearance of lines and puffiness.