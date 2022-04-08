Trending:

Hailey Bieber’s skincare line is set to launch in June and we couldn’t be more excited

Grace Lindsay Grace Lindsay
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • We're ready for 'glazed doughnut' skin all Summer...

    We’ve all been patiently waiting for Hailey Bieber to announce more information about her upcoming beauty line, and the day has finally come.

    That’s right, it won’t be long until we can get our hands on Hailey’s very own skincare products, to achieve that ‘glazed doughnut’ look that we’ve been trying so hard to recreate.

    Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old shared the exciting news with her fans, captioning her latest post: “@rhode is coming. sign up at rhodeskin.com see you in June!”

    Hailey’s skin looked as radiant as ever in the picture, making us even more excited for what’s to come. Although we are yet to find out what the products will be, we are expecting lots of hydrating formulas to get that much-loved glow. The line has been called ‘rhode’, after the star’s middle name, and it seems her followers are all a fan.

    If you can’t wait until June to achieve Hailey’s radiant complexion, the star has shared lots of her go-to skincare products in the past, and we’ve rounded up some of our favourites below. For more inspiration, don’t forget to check out our guides to the best cleanser, best toner and best face serum. Enjoy…

    Hailey Bieber’s go-to skincare products:

    Drunk Elephant Slaai Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser, £31 | Cult Beauty
    This cleanser melts away all traces of dirt, debris and makeup. It is infused with antioxidant rich fruit extracts and oils to help soothe skin while an African oil blend of marula, baobab, Kalahari melon, mongongo and ximenia intensely moisturises, restores elasticity and helps to recover your skin’s luminosity.

    View Deal

    Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream, £215 | Net-A-Porter
    Infused with the brand’s rejuvenating Trigger Factor Complex (TFC8®) technology, this deeply hydrating complex works to reduce signs of aging and protect from environmental aggressors. It’s a fast-absorbing, weightless formula that will leave you with a radiant and youthful appearance.

    View Deal

    Mara Chia + Moringa Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil, £50 | Cult Beauty
    This multi-purpose formula cleanses, exfoliates, brightens and hydrates the skin in one simple step. It is formulated with all skin types in mind and is 100% vegan and cruelty-free.

    View Deal

    SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Antioxidant Vitamin C Serum, £145 | Lookfantastic
    Designed to offer advanced protection against environmental aggressors, this daytime vitamin C serum combines a trio of hero ingredients to promote a radiant complexion, while helping to soften the appearance of fine lines.

    View Deal

    Dr. Barbara Strum Clarifying Mask, £115 | Cult Beauty
    Formulated to prevent blemishes and hormonal breakouts by balancing and absorbing excess sebum and gently but efficiently clear impurities and refine pores, this Clarifying Mask is a must-have in your skincare routine.

    View Deal

    bareMinerals Ageless Retinol Eye Cream, £40 | Lookfantastic
    Nourish and replenish the eye area with the bareMinerals Ageless Retinol Eye Cream. The vegan formula is powered by a plant-based retinol alternative that works to reduce the appearance of lines and puffiness.

    View Deal

    Reading now

    Popular beauty stories