We're ready for 'glazed doughnut' skin all Summer...

We’ve all been patiently waiting for Hailey Bieber to announce more information about her upcoming beauty line, and the day has finally come.

That’s right, it won’t be long until we can get our hands on Hailey’s very own skincare products, to achieve that ‘glazed doughnut’ look that we’ve been trying so hard to recreate.

Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old shared the exciting news with her fans, captioning her latest post: “@rhode is coming. sign up at rhodeskin.com see you in June!”

Hailey’s skin looked as radiant as ever in the picture, making us even more excited for what’s to come. Although we are yet to find out what the products will be, we are expecting lots of hydrating formulas to get that much-loved glow. The line has been called ‘rhode’, after the star’s middle name, and it seems her followers are all a fan.

If you can’t wait until June to achieve Hailey’s radiant complexion, the star has shared lots of her go-to skincare products in the past, and we’ve rounded up some of our favourites below. For more inspiration, don’t forget to check out our guides to the best cleanser, best toner and best face serum. Enjoy…

Hailey Bieber’s go-to skincare products: