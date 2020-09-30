Get 30% off a new FOREO Cleansing Device this Amazon Prime Day

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Step right up for a (cheaper) sonic cleanse

Amazon has announced their Prime Day 2020 dates, and so naturally we’re looking ahead to see what will be on offer in the world of beauty. This year’s sales will run on the 13th and 14th October, slightly later than the last two years’ July dates.

If you aren’t able to get your hands on one of these beauty advent calendars as an early Christmas gift, you’ll no doubt be thinking about the best beauty gadgets on offer.

Sonic Cleansing Brush brand FOREO has revealed their amazing deals, which will run from the 12th-18th October – so you’ve got plenty of time to secure yourself some serious savings. With discounts of as much as £50, read on for all the FOREO Prime Week deals that’ll be on offer next month.

FOREO Prime Day deals

Using soft silicone bristles to provide a deep cleanse that removes as much as 99.5% of dirt, the FOREO LUNA mini 2 comes with eight different speed settings and a built-in timer. They’ll be selling at 30% for a saving of £29.70.

Delivering real-time skin readings and a customised cleansing routine, the FOREO LUNA fofo can determine your skin’s hydration levels for a 2-in-1 cleansing brush and skin analyser . They’ll be selling at 30% for a saving of £23.70.

The most expensive gadget on offer as part of FOREO’s deals, the UFO Smart Mask Treatment Device combines LED light therapy with infusion technology, allowing you to give yourself a 90 second facial when combined with their treatment masks. They’ll be selling at 30% off for a saving of £50.70.

Previously used backstage at Fashion Week to give models a glowing complexion, the FOREO UFO mini is the affordable little sister of the UFO above. Helping to enhance skin’s ability to absorb the masks, they can also help to stimulate collagen production and even out your skin tone. They’ll be selling at 30% off for a saving of £26.70.

Make My Day, Call it a Night Treatment Masks – 35% off = £12.34 for a box (normally £18.99)

A bundle of Day & Night masks works with either of the UFO devices, Make My Day delivers hydration and pollution protection for the day, while Call It A Night nourishes and revitalises your skin before bed. These bundles will be selling at 35% off for a saving of £6.65.

UFO-Activated Treatment Face Masks – 35% off = £6.49 for a box (normally £9.99)

If it’s just the one box of masks you’re after to accompany your new or well-loved UFO device, you have plenty to choose from. As well as Make My Day and Call It A Night, above, H2O Overdose, Glow Addict and Youth Junkie are also all on offer in boxes of seven treatments. They’ll be selling at 35% off for a saving of £3.50.

