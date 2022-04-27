Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Last year, just in time for Christmas, Rhianna dropped Fenty Beauty’s first foray into fragrance: Fenty Eau de Parfum. Since then, in the last five months, it has sold out twice. (We think it has something to do with the fact that we named it one of the best perfumes for women.)

The pre-sale for the next drop begins today and you can sign up to the waiting list to ensure that you get your hands on a bottle ahead of the general sale next week. Be quick though, as yet again there will only be a limited amount of stock available.

What does the Fenty Beauty perfume smell like?

This is a modern fragrance created to be worn by anyone. It was made by Rihanna with the help of celebrated LVMH Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier, who created Jean Paul Gaultier’s Classique and Issey Miyake’s L’Eau d’Issey. The singer chose each ingredient personally, based on memories and experiences.

It has both sweet and spicy notes, including Blueberry, Tangerine, Bulgarian Rose, Geranium, Magnolia, Musk and Patchouli. Unlike most perfumes, which have top, middle and base notes, this scent was designed to be all middle notes. This means that you smell everything all at once. It’s been described as a one-of-a-kind fragrance that doesn’t fit into any traditional olfactive family.

It’s definitely a scent that packs a punch. As you’d expect from the superstar, who has given us some truly fantastic maternity style so far in her pregnancy.

Talking about the fragrance, RiRi had this to say, ‘This isn’t about a fantasy—I wanted to experience truth. Fenty Eau de Parfum is for remembering what’s real. I made a fragrance for myself and am now sharing it with you.

‘What began as a garden walk in the global centre of perfume became an unapologetic expression of my full and true essence. The experience begins as soon as you lay eyes on the bottle. This reminds me of everywhere I’ve been and represents all that I am.’