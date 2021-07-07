Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Smooth hair ahoy

Dyson released a new smoothing attachment for their Supersonic hairdryer yesterday and demand was so high it’s already sold out. (Don’t panic though, they are restocking.)

We’ve never hidden our love for the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer. In fact, it’s hands down one of the best hair dryers on the market. However, we often felt that if we wanted a super sleek and smooth look, we needed to complete the look with straighteners.

Well now we wont need to, thanks to the Supersonic Flyaway Attachment. Developed to control and hide flyaways, this new head utilises airflow, rather than heat to tame unruly strands.

It utilises the Coanda effect, which can be found in the barrels of the Dyson Airwrap styler, by attracting and lifting longer hair to the front, as a second jet pushes flyaways through the tress and out of sight.

Dyson Supersonic Flyaway Attachment in action

Flyaways are basically weaker, damaged strands, so adding more heat (via straighteners) to smooth just adds to the issue.

If you buy a new Supersonic, you’ll find this attachment included in your box. However, if you’ve already got your hairdryer, it can be bought separately for £30.

Sign up for the waiting list as they’ll be restocking soon.