They are going to sell out in no time...
We don’t know about you, but we love a beauty box. From the No7 Beauty Vault to Benefit’s Brow Set, lots of cult brands are offering incredible savings on some of their most sought-after products.
Apart from the discount, we happen to think that these boxes are a great way to try lots of different products and see what you like. The latest brand to join the hype? One of our personal favourites, Charlotte Tilbury.
As if the summer sale wasn’t enough, the brand have just brought back their mystery boxes, saving you a whopping 50% on both makeup and skincare.
Each box includes six iconic products, but you won’t know what they are until you open it, how fun!
Charlotte Tilbury Mystery Box deals:
Makeup to Mesmerise Mystery Box,
was £190 now £95 | Charlotte Tilbury
This mystery box features six full-size makeup products with a magical 50% off. Worth £190, you can get yours for just £95.
Hydrate and Glow Mystery Box,
was £227 now £113 | Charlotte Tilbury
Want to upgrade your skincare routine? The ‘Hydrate & Glow’ mystery box features an edit of six hydrating and glow-giving secrets.
The ‘Makeup to Mesmerise’ mystery box contains everything you need for sparkling eyes, glowing cheeks and a perfect pout. The products come packaged in a crimson gift box, and we’re already excited for ours to arrive.
For all the skincare lovers, Charlotte Tilbury has also created a box just for you. It includes globally-loved products that hydrate, moisturise, smooth, plump and transform the look of your skin and lips.
We can’t wait to see what is inside each one. Could it be the iconic Pillow Talk blusher? Or perhaps a new product, such as the cream bronzer? There’s only one way to find out…
These boxes are exclusive to the online store, but we doubt that they will be around for long, so add yours to basket ASAP.