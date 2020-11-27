Trending:

Black Friday perfume deals: Buy any one of these 11 perfumes and be the most popular person on Christmas day

Katie Thomas Katie Thomas
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • Make the most of these Black Friday perfume deals

    There is no better time to get your hands on a new fragrance than Black Friday. The Black Friday perfume deals are always some of the most popular (as well as Glossier Black Friday and ghd Black Friday).

    You want to shop around as each retailer will have their own discounts and sales. It can take a bit of time, but it’s totally worth it for the deals.

    The beauty of Black Friday and Cyber Weekend is you can often find brands that don’t normally discount their products in a retailer’s Black Friday sale. So it really is worth the effort of searching.

    We’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday beauty deals to be had in terms of fragrance.

    Black Friday perfume deals: the best on offer

    Vera Wang Princess EDT – usual price £60, now £16 | Amazon
    Take a moment to look at the discount on this fragrance. That’s £44 off. Well over 50%.

    View Deal

    Hugo Boss Boss Femme EDP – usual price £48, now £23.25 | Amazon
    Another incredible discount – over 50% off this Hugo Boss perfume.

    View Deal

    Le Labo Santal 33 EDP – usual price £189, now £170.10 | Selfridges
    Get 10% off with the code: SELFCCE
    Le Labo rarely appears in sales, so take advantage of this offer.

    View Deal

    Tom Ford Bitter Peach EDP – usual price £228, now £205.20 | Selfridges
    Get 10% off the newest Tom Ford fragrance with the code: SELFCCE

    View Deal

    Elie Saab Girl of Now Shine EDP – usual price £80, now £62.70 | Very
    Save £17.10 on this bestselling fragrance.

    View Deal

    Marc Jacobs Dot EDP – usual price £59, now £29.99 | Very
    There’s just under 50% off this Marc Jacobs fragrance. A cracker of a sale.

    View Deal

    Diptyque Philosykos EDT – usual price £61.20, now £52.02 | John Lewis
    No one would be disappointed with a Diptyque fragrance as a gift (especially one of their bestsellers), just like no one could possibly be disappointed with this price. Maybe you fancy a Diptyque candle instead?

    View Deal

    Chloé Love Story EDP – usual price £41.50, now £34.45 | John Lewis
    This is a very good price for a Chloé fragrance. Not to be missed.

    View Deal

    Jo Malone London Honeysuckle & Davana Cologne – usual price £98, now £83.30 | Net-A-Porter
    You rarely see a Jo Malone London fragrance in a sale. You have been warned.

    View Deal

    Charlotte Tilbury Scent of a Dream – usual price £68, now £57.80 | Net-A-Porter
    The fragrance that stops people in their tracks, now has a price that does the same.

    View Deal

    Glossier You Perfume – usual price £45, now £33.75
    With notes that smell different on everyone (aptly named because it ‘smells like you’), Glossier’s only fragrance is both seriously addictive and instantly recognisable. It’s a delicious mix of musk, ambrette and top notes of pink pepper for a scent that’s both sweet and fresh.

    View Deal

    Reading now

    Popular