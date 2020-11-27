Make the most of these Black Friday perfume deals
There is no better time to get your hands on a new fragrance than Black Friday. The Black Friday perfume deals are always some of the most popular (as well as Glossier Black Friday and ghd Black Friday).
You want to shop around as each retailer will have their own discounts and sales. It can take a bit of time, but it’s totally worth it for the deals.
The beauty of Black Friday and Cyber Weekend is you can often find brands that don’t normally discount their products in a retailer’s Black Friday sale. So it really is worth the effort of searching.
We’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday beauty deals to be had in terms of fragrance.
Black Friday perfume deals: the best on offer
Vera Wang Princess EDT –
usual price £60, now £16 | Amazon
Take a moment to look at the discount on this fragrance. That’s £44 off. Well over 50%.
Hugo Boss Boss Femme EDP –
usual price £48, now £23.25 | Amazon
Another incredible discount – over 50% off this Hugo Boss perfume.
Le Labo Santal 33 EDP –
usual price £189, now £170.10 | Selfridges
Get 10% off with the code: SELFCCE
Le Labo rarely appears in sales, so take advantage of this offer.
Tom Ford Bitter Peach EDP –
usual price £228, now £205.20 | Selfridges
Get 10% off the newest Tom Ford fragrance with the code: SELFCCE
Elie Saab Girl of Now Shine EDP –
usual price £80, now £62.70 | Very
Save £17.10 on this bestselling fragrance.
Marc Jacobs Dot EDP –
usual price £59, now £29.99 | Very
There’s just under 50% off this Marc Jacobs fragrance. A cracker of a sale.
Diptyque Philosykos EDT –
usual price £61.20, now £52.02 | John Lewis
No one would be disappointed with a Diptyque fragrance as a gift (especially one of their bestsellers), just like no one could possibly be disappointed with this price. Maybe you fancy a Diptyque candle instead?
Chloé Love Story EDP –
usual price £41.50, now £34.45 | John Lewis
This is a very good price for a Chloé fragrance. Not to be missed.
Jo Malone London Honeysuckle & Davana Cologne –
usual price £98, now £83.30 | Net-A-Porter
You rarely see a Jo Malone London fragrance in a sale. You have been warned.
Charlotte Tilbury Scent of a Dream –
usual price £68, now £57.80 | Net-A-Porter
The fragrance that stops people in their tracks, now has a price that does the same.
Glossier You Perfume –
usual price £45, now £33.75
With notes that smell different on everyone (aptly named because it ‘smells like you’), Glossier’s only fragrance is both seriously addictive and instantly recognisable. It’s a delicious mix of musk, ambrette and top notes of pink pepper for a scent that’s both sweet and fresh.