The 12th April was a big day in the UK for so many reasons – the pubs reopened, non-essential shops welcomed back customers and, of course, beauty salons were finally allowed to open their doors to clients again.

The industry has suffered greatly during the pandemic and now is the time to show our support, so this is everything I’ve got planned for the upcoming months.

1. Cut and colour at Hershesons

The last time anyone touched my hair was in October. I had my highlights done by Maxine and a cut with Jordan at one of the best hair salons in London, Hershesons. Those hours spent in the salon chair were some of the best I’d had in months – I was just about to return to work after maternity leave and I read magazines, drank coffee and chatted with people over 11 months old. I can’t wait to get back there to have my roots and split ends seen to, but mostly I’m excited to catch up with them, see how they’re doing and have a natter. Oh, and the head massage of course.

Cut & colour at Hershesons, from £120

2. Gel manicure at Townhouse

Townhouse manicures are out of this world fantastic. (It’s no surprise considering they are one of the best nail salons in London.) Ioanna is a nail technician/magician. I’m not sure how she does it, but her luxury gel manicure lasts and lasts and lasts. Townhouse also has a menu of simple, yet beautiful, nail art options, which only adds to the joy. I am so sick of painting my own nails, only for them to chip hours later. I’m off to the Townhouse.

Luxury Gel Manicure at Townhouse, £55

3. Facial at Pfeffersal

I have thought long and hard about where to head for my first facial. Did I want a thorough cleansing one? Was it a good does of facial massage that I was after? And the thing is, after nearly eight months away from the practitioners table, I don’t actually know what my skin needs right now. It probably needs a bit of everything. Which is why the Pfeffersal Welcome Essential treatment is ideal. It’s 1 hour 40 minutes of deep diving into the skin’s needs that includes a 20-minute consultation and six high tech scans. Once that’s completed, they’ll come up with a forward-thinking treatment plan, which will get my skin back to its optimum health.

Welcome Essential treatment at Pfeffersal, £210

4. Medipedi at Margaret Dabbs

I used to get pedicures all the time, still do from time to time. But after a long winter – and hasn’t this one been way too long?! – I love to indulge in a proper pedicure that goes beyond a spot of paint on the nails. The Medical Pedicure at Margaret Dabbs is legendary to those in the know. Performed by a professional podiatrist, you can forget foot baths and French tips, this treatment transforms the look and feel of your feet. It looks at everything from calluses to corns. The brand describes it as a ‘hygienist for the feet and foot facialist all in one.’

Medical Pedicure at Margaret Dabbs, from £85

5. Total Body Cleanse at Espa at The Corinthia

To be honest, I would happily go for any treatment at The Corinthia’s incredible basement spa right now. It’s a wondrous cavern where you completely forget about what’s happening on street level. The Total Body Cleanse treatment is a combination of massage and exfoliation to promote detoxification and boost circulation. After such a long time of very little movement, it’s exactly what’s needed right now.

Total Body Cleanse at Espa at The Corinthia, £320