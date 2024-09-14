The Missoma Advent Calendar 2024 is here and it was worth the wait

The wait is finally over for the Missoma Advent Calendar 2024, which has launched today. If you aren't one for beauty advent calendars, this one is for you.

Simply put, it features all of the jewellery label's best-selling products, including bracelets and necklaces, plus a cuff from the Lucy Williams collection, and you're getting all of it for a saving of 25% compared to buying it all separately.

It sold out pretty quickly last year, so if you do want one you'd better be quick. This year again, you can pick between gold, solid gold or silver.

Both calendars contain 12 individual gift boxes, each containing a treat. The gold advent calendar features jewellery pieces worth a total of £827 (saving you £432), including the Mini Helical Hoops, Pave Huggies, Prism Studs, Mini Pave Spike Charm Hoops and the Lucy Williams Mini Orb Ear Cuff (see below for the full list).

Jewellery Advent Calendar 2024 (worth £827) | Gold £395 at Missoma The calendar contains: 1. Mini Helical Hoop Earrings

2. Classic Pave Huggies

3. Prism Stud Earrings

4. Mini Pave Spike Charm Hoop Earrings

5. Bar Stud Earrings

6. Lucy Williams Mini Orb Ear Cuff

7. Orb Chain Bracelet

8. Classic Mini Paperclip Chain Bracelet

9. Double Rope Bracelet

10. Beaded Stone Pendant Necklace,

11. Mini Star Ridge Pendant Necklace

12. Twisted Chain Choker.

Jewellery Advent Calendar 2024 (worth £722) | Silver £365 at Missoma The calendar contains: 1. Mini Helical Hoop Earrings

2. Classic Pave Huggies

3. Prism Stud Earrings

4. Small Pave Spike Charm Hoop Earrings

5. Bar Stud Earrings

6. Claw Lacuna Ear Cuff

7. Orb Chain Bracelet

8. Classic Mini Paperclip Chain Bracelet

9. Double Rope Bracelet

10. Beaded Stone Pendant Necklace

11. Mini Star Ridge Pendant Necklace

12. Twisted Chain Choker.

The silver version is worth £722 (saving you £357), and features the Mini Helical Hoops, Pave Huggies, Prism Studs and Orb Chain Bracelet amongst others, all in 100% certified recycled silver.

If you really want to push the boat out, you can get the solid gold version, which is £1,295 (though it's worth £1,543) and features timeless pieces made by hand from 14ct solid gold.

The box itself is very chic, thanks to its pale blue and gold foil details. It's made FSC-certified materials and features a larger mirror than previous years. You could easily re-use it to store jewellery, making it a more sustainable option.