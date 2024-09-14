The Missoma Advent Calendar 2024 is here and it was worth the wait
It's very high on my wishlist
The wait is finally over for the Missoma Advent Calendar 2024, which has launched today. If you aren't one for beauty advent calendars, this one is for you.
Simply put, it features all of the jewellery label's best-selling products, including bracelets and necklaces, plus a cuff from the Lucy Williams collection, and you're getting all of it for a saving of 25% compared to buying it all separately.
It sold out pretty quickly last year, so if you do want one you'd better be quick. This year again, you can pick between gold, solid gold or silver.
Both calendars contain 12 individual gift boxes, each containing a treat. The gold advent calendar features jewellery pieces worth a total of £827 (saving you £432), including the Mini Helical Hoops, Pave Huggies, Prism Studs, Mini Pave Spike Charm Hoops and the Lucy Williams Mini Orb Ear Cuff (see below for the full list).
The calendar contains:
1. Mini Helical Hoop Earrings
2. Classic Pave Huggies
3. Prism Stud Earrings
4. Mini Pave Spike Charm Hoop Earrings
5. Bar Stud Earrings
6. Lucy Williams Mini Orb Ear Cuff
7. Orb Chain Bracelet
8. Classic Mini Paperclip Chain Bracelet
9. Double Rope Bracelet
10. Beaded Stone Pendant Necklace,
11. Mini Star Ridge Pendant Necklace
12. Twisted Chain Choker.
The calendar contains:
1. Mini Helical Hoop Earrings
2. Classic Pave Huggies
3. Prism Stud Earrings
4. Small Pave Spike Charm Hoop Earrings
5. Bar Stud Earrings
6. Claw Lacuna Ear Cuff
7. Orb Chain Bracelet
8. Classic Mini Paperclip Chain Bracelet
9. Double Rope Bracelet
10. Beaded Stone Pendant Necklace
11. Mini Star Ridge Pendant Necklace
12. Twisted Chain Choker.
The silver version is worth £722 (saving you £357), and features the Mini Helical Hoops, Pave Huggies, Prism Studs and Orb Chain Bracelet amongst others, all in 100% certified recycled silver.
If you really want to push the boat out, you can get the solid gold version, which is £1,295 (though it's worth £1,543) and features timeless pieces made by hand from 14ct solid gold.
The box itself is very chic, thanks to its pale blue and gold foil details. It's made FSC-certified materials and features a larger mirror than previous years. You could easily re-use it to store jewellery, making it a more sustainable option.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
-
People are paying "mules" to boost their mileage on Strava, which leaves me asking—is social media ruining running?
It begs the question: are we prioritising how we appear on social media over our wellbeing?
By Ally Head
-
Still dreaming about your ex? Mystic Tree Carr knows why
“These recurring dream cameos aren’t random.”
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
As a Shopping Editor who's also 8 months pregnant, these are the only maternity workout clothes I'd suggest you buy
Looking for some bump-friendly athleisure? Look no further
By Valeza Bakolli