John Travolta pays tribute to late Olivia Newton-John in Oscars memoriam speech

The Oscars 2023 - also known as 95th Academy Awards - saw big names take home impressive accolades, a star studded guest list, and a dazzling red carpet (actually gold) with mind blowing gowns worn by A-listers.

There are many moments some may have missed - though we doubt that awkward Hugh Grant interview was one of them.

But one standout moment from the evening includes John Travolta's heartbreaking tribute to his late Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John, who died in August last year aged 73.

There was a dedicated segment to honour Hollywood stars, as well as filmmakers, who have sadly passed away in the last year.

The tribute was introduced by the Saturday Night Fever actor, who appeared alongside Olivia in the iconic 1978 movie as lovebirds Danny Zuco and Sandy Olsson.

Taking to the stage, John said: "In this industry, we have the rare luxury of getting to do what we love for a living, and sometimes getting to do it with people that we come to love.

"Since tonight is a celebration of the work and the accomplishments of our community and this past year, it is only fitting then that we celebrate those we've lost who've dedicated their lives to their craft, both in front of and behind the camera. Through their immeasurable contributions, each of them left an individual and indelible mark that shared and informed us.

"They've touched our hearts. They've made us smile, and became dear friends who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to."

The 69-year-old previously shared a heartfelt tribute, which included a throwback photo of Olivia on his Instagram account, following the news of her passing last year following an ongoing battle with breast cancer.

The post was captioned: "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

The Oscars 2023, which was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 12 March, also saw Lenny Kravitz take to the stage to perform Calling All Angels in honour of other late stars, including Ray Liotta, Angela Lansbury, James Caan, Raquel Welch, Kirstie Alley, Robbie Coltrane, Louise Fletcher and Burt Bacharach.

However, it was noted some were left out of the memoriam section, including Anne Heche, Paul Sorvino and Charlbi Dean, who died aged 32 due to bacterial sepsis.