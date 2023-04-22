Mastermind behind Meghan Markle's wedding cake was given very interesting instructions
Sounds delicious though
It may be coming up to five years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in May 2018, and we are still not over it.
We have been in awe of Meghan's dresses for the special occasion, which took place in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, swooned over the sweet gesture from King Charles who walked Meghan down the aisle in the absence of her father Thomas Markle, and was impressed by the insight on the after party and Meghan's playlist.
Meghan claimed she had been planning her wedding day ever since she was a child, and if it's true, it certainly paid off.
But, there's another secret about the special day we are surprised by - the cake.
The 41-year-old Duchess called on confectioner, Claire Ptak, who is the proud owner of East London's Violet Cakes to create her wedding cake.
Meghan didn't rely on the royal chefs to create her wedding cake, but instead asked Claire.
The pair had previously connected when the former Suits actor interviewed Claire - who was born in California - for her previous lifestyle blog The Tig.
Meghan also called on Claire because she "loved" her baking.
But Meghan was not like some bridezillas, and gave Claire free rein over the cake, much to her delight.
Claire has recalled the special moment she was asked to make the showstopping sweet treat for the couple, who have son Archie and daughter Lilibet together.
Speaking to Tatler, the pastry expert said: "Meghan, she specifically said to me, 'I don't want to tell you what to do… the reason why I've chosen you is because I love your baking and your work and your point of view and your ethos.
"And I was like, "Oh my god, that's so cool. The best job brief ever!'"
Though Claire was left to her own devices, she still had taste sessions with the pair to ensure they were happy with the flavours. That is the best bit after all.
Claire continued: "They did the tastings and they picked the lemon and elderflower, which was my first choice as well."
Meghan and Harry's wedding cake had multiple tiers, and featured giant citrusy Amalfi lemons with elderflower syrup, which were reportedly from the late Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham estate.
Claire and her talented team spent five days creating the wedding cake in the Buckingham Palace kitchen.
Harry and Meghan loved it so much they reportedly ordered if for Lilibet's first birthday.
Our mouth is salivating at the thought of it.
Maisie is a writer and editor, covering Royal News, Showbiz, Lifestyle content, as well as Shopping Writing and E-Commerce, for print and digital publications, including Marie Claire, Hello!, Fabulous, Mail Online and Yahoo!.
