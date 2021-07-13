The Weekly Edit: Trainers

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Trainers aren’t just for working out. The best styles become pairs you reach for constantly, as you know you can effortlessly wear them with any outfit. Adding laidback ease to every look, trainers are a great way to add a casual edge to floaty Spring dresses, midi skirts and tailoring. Whether you prefer to pair with your go-to jeans or jumpsuit a great pair of trainers are the most useful pairs of shoes to have in your wardrobe. With endless styling options, they’ll work twice as hard as any other pair. Over the past year, they’ve been embraced more than ever before becoming the default shoe of the pandemic. Easy to slip on for daily walks and essential trips to the supermarket. From throwback adidas Originals to hot new designer collaborations (did you see The White Company have collaborated with Veja!?) we have the best trainers Edit. With the brightest and most minimal pairs, cult styles and the ultimate classics favoured by the masses. We’ve rounded up something for everyone. Here’s our Edit ambassadors and Editor’s edit of the cool and comfortable styles that will look great with any outfit…

“As the taller of the two in my relationship (still to my husband’s denial) trainers have always been my best friend.” Hannah shared. “Trainers for a first date, with cute summer dresses and for dancing all night long in the clubs (if the dress code permits it!). Hence why I believe there is a trainer for each and every occasion. The practical one, the fashionable one, the cool one and the designer one! Trainers aren’t just for running after all.”

Edit Ambassador, Karina Marriott

Contributing Fashion Editor, Sarah-Rose Harrison

“I’ve got so much time for the nostalgia the trainers this season are giving me. The modern interpretations on retro classics, from Loewe’s 1970s inspired track trainer to Converse’s cult hi-tops. I know I’ll reach for each pair over and over. Whether I’m pairing them with a floaty midi for a picnic in the park or, tailoring for a long day on set.” Loewe, Ballet sneakers, £730 View Deal

Edit ambassador, Karen Williams

“My love affair with the trainer will never waiver and it will always be my first love in the shoe department.” Karen Williams shared, “I remember where it all started in the late ’70s in my kitchen in East London. One Saturday afternoon my Mum kindly treated me to another pair of shoes – she was a clothing addict too! I opened the box and there they were, my first pair of Nike Waffles. They were navy blue material with inserts of suede. I wore them that afternoon to play outside in the street and to show off my Break Dancing skills. The excitement I feel when a new trainer drops instantly takes me right back to being 9 years old. This summer my trainer loves will be…”