You can now treat yourself to a staycation in the sky

The iconic hotel and London landmark has just reopened with something special planned- no boarding passes needed!



Known for its unmatchable views of the London skyline, elegant restaurants and the city’s highest infinity pool, the Shangri-La Hotel, At The Shard, London is taking summer to new heights.

For the grounded adventurer, the hotel has created the ‘Escapism Inspiration’ experience to transport you to far away lands, all within the comfort and safety of the capital. In collaboration with London’s premier event planners ‘The Proposers’, guests bedrooms and suites can be transformed into destination-inspired getaways, with music and exotic dinner menus to match. I got to have a sneak peek pre-opening and was whisked around three locations, forty floors up into the clouds.

First we entered the ‘Beach Retreat’ suite, where you are transported to island life. Palm leaves, sandy toned decor and beautiful shells lined the room by candlelight as a fresh mojito was pushed into my hand. Each ‘Escapism Inspiration’ experience has a soundtrack to compliment. The sounds of light ocean waves breezed through the room as we sampled fresh marinated tuna and spicy cured meat.

In the suite’s bathroom sat the bath of dreams, a bubbly tub at the window overlooking a panoramic view of London’s shiny cityscape. The hotel has partnered with certified organic beauty brand Neal’s Yard Remedies to offer up a luxurious bath menu, whereby you can handpick scents and products to have the ultimate bath drawn for you. I recommend their Aromatic Foaming Bath for the perfect soak while you watch London life bustle below.

Next the elevator opened to the second location, ‘A Night in Paris’. Whereby you can dine under your own little Eiffel Tower, accompanied by Parisian music and a rose petal trail winding its way up to an iced bottle of champagne. A must eat is the steaming duck and pancetta topped with a crispy parmesan crust, which will be served to you on a low lit table as your own little Eiffel Tower lights up after dark- when in (or not in) Paris hey?

The final room took us to Africa, maybe one for young families that didn’t get to make that safari trip this year. Linen tents covered in green vine leaves covered the floor as we sipped on sweet mango juice and devoured rich chocolate battenberg cakes. Jungle music filled the room, whilst large animal toys were hidden in the corners so children’s imagination could run wild and spot the ‘big five’.

So you don’t currently fancy flying? Choose from one of these themes or request your own destination and the Shangri-La team, along with the Proposers can create it for you- This is pure escapism done right!

To Book:

Priced from £780 and bookable as an add-on to any hotel stay, each ‘Escapism Inspiration’ includes stunning room decorations and tantalising food and beverage options.

To make a reservation please call +44 20 7234 8078 or email Events.London@shangri-la.com.