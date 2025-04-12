Easy Escapes: Hilton Bankside, a restorative bolthole near London's Tate Modern

Hilton Bankside is a perfect example of the new age of Hilton, with slick industrial-chic interiors and a more lifestyle-focused approach.

But while this Southwark hotel will please adults with its contemporary artwork and sleek pool, it's also one of the best London hotels for families in the area and has some impressive sustainability credentials. Beyond the glossy exterior, there's much more to this forward-thinking hotel than meets the eye.

This design-led hotel, launched by Hilton in 2015, has subtle touches such as classic films playing in the lobby and chic design details that put it a cut above a city centre chain hotel. There's also a big focus on sustainability. The hotel uses the honey produced by its bees (who live on top of the building in 'The Meadow', a large roof garden) throughout the property. Hilton Bankside also has its own garden, which grows herbs, fruit, and vegetables for the kitchen.

Hilton London Bankside is one of the few hotels in the UK to earn the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) certification, recognising its commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility, noting Bankside's zero-to-landfill policy and outreach work with the local community.

It's also an excellent option for a family break. There are thoughtful touches for children, including a sweet cart at reception that will delight little ones and interconnecting rooms with 'grown-up' and 'children's' rooms that come complete with fox bedspreads and in-room gifts (including adorable mini-me dressing gowns).

ROOMS

(Image credit: Courtesy)

We've already mentioned the option of interconnecting rooms; 58 pairs are perfect for families. In addition to family rooms, there are 25 bespoke suites with luxurious finishing touches and two in-room Peloton fitness experiences for those who are serious about working out while away.

Rooms are available in Standard, Deluxe, and Executive sizes, with the latter offering views of The Shard. The rooms' decor is tasteful and understated, with a calming olive and forest green pallet. With king-sized beds and desks for digital nomads with concealed plug/USB panels, everything feels ultra modern here.

FOOD & DRINKS

(Image credit: Courtesy)

OXBO is the hotel's main restaurant—and it doesn't actually feel like a hotel restaurant at all. It has its own entrance and plenty of non-guests dining throughout the day. Visitors come from far and wide to enjoy the hotel's bottomless brunch, a four-course affair with two hours of unlimited alcohol.

Brunch aside, Bankside has a lively evening atmosphere, with The Distillery Bar serving up inventive cocktails and old favourites. The hotel's communal spaces have the buzz you expect from a city centre hotel in the capital.

Breakfast is hearty and plentiful, served as a huge buffet where guests can help themselves to a generous spread of pastries, fruit, yoghurt, cereal, toast, and other baked goods. Cooked options are available, with dishes like eggs, bacon sandwiches or pancakes available to order.

ACITIVITIES

(Image credit: Courtesy)

The hotel has the usual amenities you'd expect from a five-star hotel, including a wellness space with a 17-meter heated indoor pool, sauna, and high-tech gym, encompassed by 'Renew at Hilton London Bankside'. Guests who prefer to exercise in the open air are also near the River Thames and its iconic walking and running route.

Bankside is also a hotel near Tate Modern (just a few minutes on foot), making it ideal for a cultural break in London. Foodies will also want to head to nearby Borough Market, with its vibrant food scene and many beautiful restaurants. Dining options here are extensive and arguably some of the best in the city.

NEED TO KNOWS

Rooms at Hilton London Bankside start at £182 per night, and you can book through the hotel's website .