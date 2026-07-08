Why Every Holiday Suddenly Has to Change Your Life

By the time I arrived at Copacabana Beach for Todo Mundo No Rio, the free open-air festival where an estimated two million people would gather to watch Shakira perform—and, crucially, the reason for my visit—I owned a Corona sarong, a Corona T-shirt, a Corona cap embroidered with "Copacabana" in the brand's signature font, a raffia beach bag, badges and enough merchandise to convincingly pass as a member of staff.

I had spent the previous evening drinking shimmering Corona beers brewed to mirror Rio's golden-hour glow at a sundowner DJ set atop Sugarloaf Mountain. On the day of the much-anticipated festival, artists hand-painted silk scarves featuring illustrations of Sugarloaf, Copacabana, and, of course, the Corona logo. There were customisation stations where we queued to make our merch bespoke.

(Image credit: Corona)

It seemed that I hadn't just travelled to Rio; I'd stepped inside the Corona universe. I've been lucky enough to go on my fair share of press trips over the years. They usually revolve around a beautiful hotel, a launch dinner or a carefully curated itinerary. This, though, was different. Not so for my travelling companion, who had previously flown to Corona Island, the beer brand's own tropical enclave off the coast of Cartagena, Colombia.

At first, it felt like very slick marketing backed by a very big budget. But between those customisation stations, sunset parties and Shakira performing to millions on the beach, I realised Corona wasn't simply sponsoring a festival—it was offering something increasingly valuable: the feeling of belonging to a moment. Being a Brit, my mind drifted to the silky-smooth M&S ads of yore… "This is not just a brand activation… this is a Corona brand event."

Or, to use the brand's own parlance: "This Is Living." That fittingly apt brand slogan neatly sums up something we're all craving—something that should be a given—but feels increasingly elusive in our digital-first world: living.

(Image credit: Mischa Anouk Smith)

We're No Longer Just Travelling to See Places

Was Rio an anomaly—or a glimpse of where travel is heading? We often talk about experience-led travel as though it's another passing holiday trend, lumping it alongside sleep tourism, wellness retreats and solo travel. But I wonder if something more fundamental is happening. Increasingly, we're not content to travel simply to see places; we're travelling to step inside worlds.

Just look at the holidays dominating our wish lists. People don't just go to Edinburgh; they go because Taylor Swift is in town. They don't simply book Silverstone; they travel for Formula One. Sicily isn't just Sicily anymore—it's The White Lotus, Euro Summer and Dua Lipa's wedding destination. Thousands of people fly across continents to run marathons, attend immersive wellness retreats or spend weekends at festivals where the destination is almost secondary to the event. Yes, the place still matters. But more often than not, it's the moment that gets us on the plane.

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The data suggests this isn't simply anecdotal. Mastercard's latest travel report argues that people's motivations are becoming one of the biggest forces shaping how—and where—they travel. Researchers identified two growing groups: those seeking immersion in local culture and those travelling for a specific experience, whether that's a sporting event, nightlife, shopping or a festival. "Today's tourists are looking for travel experiences that leave a lasting impression, helping them to create memories," explains Natalia Lechmanova, Mastercard's Chief Economist for Europe.

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Of course, people have always travelled in search of memorable experiences. A post shared by Places (@places) , pilgrimages and even the humble package Safaris all promised some form of escape or enrichment. What's changed is the expectation. Today's holidays increasingly claim transformation. They're sold not as a chance to switch off, but as an opportunity to become someone else, however briefly.

Today's savviest brands aren't asking where we want to go. They're asking who we want to become while we're there.

Rio made that very clear. On paper, I'd travelled there to report on a music festival. In reality, I'd entered something closer to an immersive universe. Every touchpoint, from the Fairmont hotel takeover to the personalised merch, reinforced the sense that I was part of something designed to feel bigger than a holiday or even a festival.

Perhaps that's why the trusty old travel brochure feels so outdated. For decades, holiday marketing asked a nostalgically simple question: Where do you want to go? Today's savviest brands seem to be asking something altogether different: Who do you want to become while you're there?

The New Luxury Is Access

It's easy to dismiss Todo Mundo No Rio as a one-off. After all, not every brand has the budget to take over one of the world's most famous beaches or sponsor a concert for millions of people.

Then I found myself at Silverstone. This time, I was there as a guest of Revolut. Officially, I'd been invited to the British Grand Prix. In reality, I'd been invited into holiday itself: hospitality suites, behind-the-scenes access, choreographed moments, including a Q&A with driver Gabriela Boroleto, and a front-row seat to one of the biggest weekends in British sport.

Despite the frighteningly hot weather (climate change, people!), it looked very different from Rio, but there were similarities. Both weekends were designed to make guests feel less like spectators than participants. Again, the event wasn't something just to watch; it was something to inhabit.

Neither brand was selling the event; they were selling proximity. Proximity to culture and exclusivity—a moment millions of other people wanted to be part of. Brands used to sell products. Then they sold lifestyles. Increasingly, I think they're selling memories—or perhaps more accurately, the opportunity to create them.

(Image credit: Mischa Anouk Smith)

It's easy—and tempting—to dismiss this as clever marketing, but I don't think that's the whole story. If brands are investing millions in immersive experiences, it's because they've recognised something about the way we now travel. We no longer want to be passive observers. We want to belong.

Perhaps that's because modern life increasingly fragments us. We work remotely. We consume entertainment alone. Algorithms personalise everything we see. Even the internet, once imagined as a shared public square, increasingly serves each of us a different version of reality. Travel—and music festivals, which so often go hand in hand—have become one of the few places where we can still experience collective joy.

Standing on Copacabana Beach, surrounded by, quite literally, millions of people, I kept returning to a thought: I am part of this. That desire—to participate rather than just bear witness—helps explain why so many of today's biggest travel trends revolve around events, communities and transformation rather than destinations alone.

Of course, that doesn't mean we should surrender ourselves unquestioningly to branded worlds. There's a fascinating conversation to be had about commercialisation, authenticity and whether our experiences are becoming increasingly mediated by corporations. But dismissing experiences like Todo Mundo No Rio as simply marketing misses something important because they reveal how profoundly our relationship with travel has changed.

For my part, I went to Rio expecting to write about a beer brand throwing an extravagant festival. Instead, I came home wondering whether holidays themselves have fundamentally evolved, and thinking about why, increasingly, we're chasing moments that make us feel part of something bigger than ourselves.

Ultimately, I think we travel to step inside worlds—to belong to a moment, if only for a weekend, and return home feeling as though, however briefly, we were part of something bigger than ourselves.