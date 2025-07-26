Easy Escapes: Canopy by Hilton Paris Eiffel Tower—a stylish stay in the upmarket 16th arrondissement

For an upmarket stay in Paris, head to Canopy by Hilton Paris Eiffel Tower in the affluent 16th arrondissement in southwest Paris. This modern hotel still feels suitably Parisian, nestled among classic 19th-century Haussman buildings, with some of Paris' prettiest green spaces within easy reach.

When it launched in 2021, this was the first location from the Canopy property portfolio to open in the country, characterised by its fresh, minimal spaces and enviable location. Thanks to its recent refurbishment, the interiors feel modern and well thought out, and the amenities are state-of-the-art.

The roof terrace has one of the most coveted views in Paris—the Eiffel Tower standing tall above the city's rooftops. It's a spectacle best enjoyed with a cocktail in hand, and the chic Eylau Paris Rooftop Bar offers craft beers, inventive cocktails, and a discerning snack menu devised by Chef Joffrey Servant. Watching the sun set with this view is non-negotiable, and the menu offers enough variety to see you through to late-night chats with Paris' most famous landmark twinkling in the background.

Incredible rooftop aside, there's plenty more space to relax at Canopy by Hilton Paris Eiffel Tower. The open-plan lobby operates as a multifunctional area, with comfortable seating for lounging, working, or enjoying a coffee while people-watching. The whole aesthetic is relaxed and never stuffy; it's a contemporary take on a classic Paris hotel.

ROOMS

Rooms are modern and comfortable, echoing the warm colour palette seen throughout the hotel. The suites are impressive, some with views of the Eiffel Tower and its glittering nightly light show. There are 123 rooms and feature suites in total, split across seven floors.

Paris is known for its small bedrooms, but the rooms at Canopy by Hilton Paris Eiffel Tower have a surprising amount of space, particularly in the suites. Floor-to-ceiling windows also ensure there's plenty of light. All rooms feature a signature Canopy bed with Serta Cool Balance Technology and blackout curtains, allowing you to get a restful night's sleep before exploring the sights.

FOOD & DRINKS

Eylau Paris rooftop bar is the standout space here. It has a well-thought-out area for lengthy lunches and sunset drinks. The wooden decking area features deck chairs, high chairs arranged around long tables, and a shaded sofa area, perfect for relaxing while admiring the view.

This area comes alive once the sun sets, with guests and locals mingling among the Parisian rooftops. It's worth noting that Eylau Paris is only open to guests and the public during the summer months.

Don't miss L'Esprit Nouveau, the stunning ground-floor restaurant. Chef Joffrey Servant is at the helm, and the restaurant serves classic French dinner dishes, as well as breakfast and lunch. Dinner is an à la carte affair, but there's also a lighter snack menu for those seeking something less formal. Family crowd-pleasers, such as pizza, are also available. Breakfast is plentiful, with hot and cold options and a chef on hand to whip up some eggs however you like them. Breakfast specials are on rotation throughout the week.

ACTIVITIES

The rooftop bar is the main event here; there's no pool or spa. However, the hotel has a fitness centre for anyone wanting to fit a workout into their getaway routine. Another sweet touch is that the hotel offers complimentary Canopy bikes to tour the neighbourhood, which is a much more fun way to ramp up your cardio.

For parents, babysitters are available for hire if you're craving a night of exploring the City of Lights child-free. Paris is, after all, known as the most romantic city in the world; there are few places better for a special date night.

NEED TO KNOWS

Rooms at Canopy by Hilton Paris Eiffel Tower start at £368 per night, and you can book through the hotel's website .

Address: 16 Av. d'Eylau, 75116 Paris, France

Phone: +33 1 4550 5070