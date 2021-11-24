Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If there’s one thing most of us need right now, it’s a holiday. And what accompanies a holiday better than a quality, luxury suitcase? It’s a good job, then, that luggage brand Antler has a very enticing Black Friday sale on right now.

The British heritage brand, which has been specialising in luggage since 1914 (yeah, that’s why they’re so good at what they do), is renowned for its suitcases, bags and holdalls. They’re the kind of purchases that will last you years and years (and years), and they look very chic too – especially the matching sets.

I’m sure we’ve all made the same mistake time and time again: it’s the run up to a holiday, you realise you don’t have a half decent suitcase to take, and so you opt for a budget one. But what happens next? Your cheap suitcase lasts approximately two trips before it emerges, battered, bruised and not really functioning at baggage reclaim. And so, the cycle continues.

That’s why, if you’re in the position to, it’s totally worth splurging a little more on luggage. If for no other reason than that it’ll forever free you from the fear that your belongings – knickers, bikinis and all – might have burst from your bag and will be there to greet you, mortifyingly parading round and round the conveyor belt at the airport.

If you’re going to spend more on a suitcase, we’d advise doing it over the Black Friday period when some of our favourite brands are giving away far-too-good-to-miss discounts on their hero products. Like Antler’s Black Friday sale, for example, which is offering up to 30% off selected lines.

Antler’s best Black Friday deals:

Right, now the luggage is sorted – time to book a holiday?