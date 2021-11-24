GO, GO, GO!
If there’s one thing most of us need right now, it’s a holiday. And what accompanies a holiday better than a quality, luxury suitcase? It’s a good job, then, that luggage brand Antler has a very enticing Black Friday sale on right now.
The British heritage brand, which has been specialising in luggage since 1914 (yeah, that’s why they’re so good at what they do), is renowned for its suitcases, bags and holdalls. They’re the kind of purchases that will last you years and years (and years), and they look very chic too – especially the matching sets.
I’m sure we’ve all made the same mistake time and time again: it’s the run up to a holiday, you realise you don’t have a half decent suitcase to take, and so you opt for a budget one. But what happens next? Your cheap suitcase lasts approximately two trips before it emerges, battered, bruised and not really functioning at baggage reclaim. And so, the cycle continues.
That’s why, if you’re in the position to, it’s totally worth splurging a little more on luggage. If for no other reason than that it’ll forever free you from the fear that your belongings – knickers, bikinis and all – might have burst from your bag and will be there to greet you, mortifyingly parading round and round the conveyor belt at the airport.
If you’re going to spend more on a suitcase, we’d advise doing it over the Black Friday period when some of our favourite brands are giving away far-too-good-to-miss discounts on their hero products. Like Antler’s Black Friday sale, for example, which is offering up to 30% off selected lines.
Antler’s best Black Friday deals:
Clifton Expandable Cabin Suitcase in Sage,
was £149, now £119.20 | Antler
Want some sage advice? This is a killer colour, but there are only 6 of these cabin cases left in the sale, so be quick!
Lincoln Cabin Suitcase in Red, was £159, now £95.40 | Antler
Antler is giving you a big saving on this red suitcase: £63.60 to be precise. All the more money to book a swanky hotel with…
Chelsea Weekender Bag in Grey,
was £149, now £104.30 | Antler
Made from nylon and leather, this weekend bag is designed to survive many a long journey. It comes with a purpose-built pocket for shoes and a padded pocket to protect a 13” laptop to enable the organised packing we all aspire to achieve.
Rochester Large Suitcase in Charcoal,
was £199, now £119.40 | Antler
Notorious over-packers: assemble. This big suitcase is for you. And when we say big, we mean big – this Antler case has a packing capacity of 96 litres. Just about big enough for all those shoes, right?
Chelsea Large Washbag in Grey, was £30, now £21 | Antler
Never again will you scrabble around a bag looking for your suitcase, once you invest in this compact washbag. It matches with the weekend holdall, too. Now that’s tempting.
Right, now the luggage is sorted – time to book a holiday?