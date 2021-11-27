30% off total paradise? Why yes please.
Honeymoons (and holidays in general) are expensive. But seeing as we’ve been locked inside our houses for a large proportion of the past two years, it’s worth spending some hard-earned cash on memorable life experiences.
There’s no harm in turning down a discount though, so anyone who’s considering booking a honeymoon for 2022 should take themselves swiftly over to Booking.com, where the Black Friday sale is offering 30% or more off thousands of exciting destinations.
The Booking.com Black Friday sale generously lasts up until 1 December, and applies to holidays booked for before 1 July, 2022. So that’s plenty of time to squeeze in a luxury trip at a great price.
We’ve picked out some of the best discounts on some dreamy honeymoon destinations here – sorry in advance for the daydreaming that’s about to commence…
Booking.com Black Friday discount – The best picks:
10 nights at The Residence Maldives, February 9-19, 2022 | Booking.com
Was £11,717 for two adults, now £5,671
You can expect total privacy in this Maldives water villa, which comes complete with private terrace and bar.
7 nights at Alaska Lodge, Val d’Isère, France, January 8-15, 2022 | Booking.com
Was £9,709 for up to eight adults, now £6,812
We say honeymoon; this chalet apartment, just 650 yards from the ski lift, is big enough to fit 8 adults and two children – friendmoon, anyone?!
6 nights at Eastern Suites at Platinum KLCC, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 14-20, 2022 | Booking.com
Was £664 for two adults, now £398
Spend a few days exploring the capital of Malaysia in this comfortable one-bedroom apartment, complete with access to rooftop pool.
7 nights at Riu Plaza Fisherman’s Wharf, San Francisco, California, April 8-15, 2022 | Booking.com
Was £3,436 for two adults, now £2,044
Did we mention that price is for a suite?! The hotel is situated in a great area of San Francisco, just a 10 minute walk from the popular Pier 39.
14 nights at SAii Koh Samui Bophut, Thailand, March 17-31, 2022 | Booking.com
Was £3,325 for two adults, now £1,995
Spend two weeks in a suite with a private pool at this five-star beachside resort on one of Thailand’s most popular islands.
7 nights at Wedgewood Hotel & Spa, Vancouver, Canada, March 19-26, 2022 | Booking.com
Was £1,963 for two adults, now £1,374
Slap bang in the middle of Vancouver, the Wedgewood Hotel will provide the perfect base from which to explore the west coast Canadian city.
4 nights at Stracta Hotel Hella, Iceland, February 2-6, 2022 | Booking.com
Was £958 for two adults, now £671
If you’re looking for somewhere that’s close to many of the natural wonders of Iceland and surrounded by natural beauty, then this is your spot. Oh – and there’s a hot tub, too.
11 nights at Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya, Mexico, January 2-13, 2022 | Booking.com
Was £11,242 all inclusive for two adults, now £6,772
If your idea of a perfect honeymoon is to chill poolside with a cocktail in hand somewhere hot, then this is for you. And all inclusive = no shortage of Margaritas!