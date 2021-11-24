Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Some people are just difficult to buy Christmas presents for. Whether it’s because they don’t have an obvious hobby, or because they already seem to own literally everything, you can spend the weeks running up to Christmas perusing the same uninspiring gifts online and in shops.

But Airbnb is here to offer a solution, and it’s a great one: an Airbnb gift card. Yup, it may have taken 13 years of the company’s existence for this seemingly obvious offering to become available in the UK, but we’re going to forgive them because it’s such a genius Christmas present option.

Gifting somebody an experience is a way to provide them with lovely, lasting memories. But sometimes you don’t know exactly what that dream trip away would look like for them at the time; it might be a country retreat somewhere out in the sticks, or an escape by the sea. It could be a villa with a pool somewhere hot, or it could be a buzzing city break.

Airbnb’s new gift card means the recipient can be the one to decide where they go or what they do, with the option to redeem it against any of the app’s homes or Airbnb Experiences around the world.

The gift cards can either be bought digitally or physically from Tesco and Morrisons stores in the UK, and you can choose any custom amount to load them up with. Plus, the good news is: once the recipient has loaded the value onto their Airbnb account, it won’t expire.

By now, you’re probably inspired to put an Airbnb gift card on your own Christmas wish list, so why not take a look at some of the Airbnbs we’ve got firmly on our hit list…

That’s next year’s travel plans sorted, then…