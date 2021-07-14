Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Why go

Homewood near Bath is the perfect escape if you’re thinking of visiting the city and making the most of the Cotswolds. It’s just a 15-minute car journey from Bath, and just over two hours from London, so even if you’re only able to get away one night, it’s ideal. Plus it’s kid and dog-friendly, so the whole family can come with you.

If you’re expecting a traditional countryside experience, think again, because Homewood is all about the unexpected. You might, for instance, stumble upon a zebra or bear sculpture during your leisurely stroll around the grounds, or feel like Alice in Wonderland thanks to a collection of glamourous chandeliers. In other words, there is never a dull moment to be had at Homewood, keep scrolling to see why.

The rooms

Each of the 31 rooms is completely different and stunning within its own right, so it will be difficult to choose, but choose you must. From ‘elegant rooms’ to ‘hot tub suites’, each one is decorated in quirky and extravagant prints, furnished with colourful furniture and finished off with thought-provoking art.

That’s not even counting all the mod coms, from the flat screen TVs to Smeg coffee machines and, the crowning glory, Dyson hairdryers. Plus you’ll be able to enjoy unbeatable views of the English countryside from whichever room you decide to stay in.

The food

You might actually have to stay a couple of nights if you truly want to experience all the dining options Homewood has to offer. We dined at Olio restaurant, which serves up tasty Mediterranean dishes cooked from locally-sourced products. The salt & pepper Brixham squid (pictured below), Devon crab with avocado and mango and the Brixham sea bream with sweet pepper & tomato salsa were especially divine.

The hotel has also set up some adorable dining pods on the sprawling lawns around the peroperty, from which you can feast on a BBQ menu or afternoon tea. This is a really fun option for small groups and private dining. Elsewhere, the bar is a must for pre-dinner drink.

Finally, if you’re visiting this month, you’re in luck, because the Lobster Shakz by Olio are in residence. These nautical huts, which accommodate six people, are serving you the best of British seafood: think lobster, octopus and bream.

The facilities

It really wouldn’t be a proper break without a spa now would it? Of course, Homewood being close to Bath, it would be rude not to take inspiration from the Romans’ love of a good spa.

With that in mind, the hotel has created a pampering haven for its guests, including an indoor hydrotherapy pool, sauna and steam room as well as a heated outdoor swimming pool and hot tub with views over the valley. And of course, for the ultimate relaxation, you can book yourself a treatment from the extensive menu, which includes the Renewed Luminescence Facial and the signature Inner Peace Massage.

Book now

Rooms start at £295 per night BB. Email: reservations@homewoodbath.co.uk. Phone: 01225 580439.