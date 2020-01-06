You can now do a Gavin & Stacey tour of Barry Island and we’re there

Ruth Jones and James Cordon absolutely thrilled fans in 2019 when it was announced that they were working on a Gavin & Stacey Christmas special. The old gang, including Mathew Horne, Joanna Page, Rob Brydon, Larry Lamb, Alison Steadman and Melanie Walters, reunited for the one-off this festive season which attracted a huge 17.1 million viewers, and it has everybody crossing their fingers for another season.

But if you’re a mega fan of the show and watching re-runs just isn’t enough, there’s now a Gavin & Stacey tour of Barry Island so that you can visit the TV hotspots.

Virgin Experience Days has launched the day out, which includes stop offs at Stacey’s home, the amusement arcade and the church where Neil was christened. You can also visit the caravan where Nessa and Dave lived and Nessa’s place of work.

There’s also a quiz involved, so it might be worth watching all the episodes once again so that you can take home the title of Gavin & Stacey‘s biggest fan.

The experience lasts three hours, includes a guide and discounts to use on the seafront. Plus, you get your very own gift pack.

So how much will this excellent tour set you back? It’s £60 for two people, and the voucher is valid for 12 months after purchase. They run on Saturdays at 1.30pm from February to October, and 1.30pm on Fridays in August.

It has received rave reviews online, and has proved so popular that it is recommended you book your spot at least four weeks in advance.

Sounds brilliant, to be honest.