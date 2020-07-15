Fancy camping under the stars with lions? You can at this UK wildlife park

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

As the coronavirus lockdown eases and places begin to reopen, you might be tempted to head to Paris and visit this floating outdoor cinema or shoot off to this Harry Potter Airbnb in Ireland.

But if you want to book a staycation, there’s a wildlife park in the UK offering something extra special for those who love camping – and big cats.

Yep – you can enjoy a safari experience without having to travel too far.

The Roar and Snore package at Yorkshire Wildlife Park offers camping under the stars just a short distance from the resort, meaning you’ll be able to listen to the African lions roaring as you enjoy your morning coffee.

The park prides itself on its rescue of these lions, which were re-homed a Romanian zoo where lack of funds and expertise to care for them meant they lived in poor conditions.

Now, they live in the seven acre reserve in Yorkshire, and if you want to set up camp near these beautiful creatures they offer a special package.

A pitch of 10m x 15m is perfect for up to six people, with access to washrooms and showers, a pizzeria selling takeaway food and drinks, and breakfast wagon for those early starts. So that’s your meals sorted if you’re not a fan of campfire baked beans.

You’ll also be able to buy tickets to the park at a reduced rate, enabling you to hang out with nearly 400 animals, including tigers, baboons and giraffes.

If you’re interested, pitch costs start from £50 a night and spaces will go on sale on 22nd July.

There’s also the option to book an early morning or late night safari tour to watch the animals from afar at the weekends, with slots at 7.45am or 6.30pm costing £11.50 for adults and £8.50 for children.